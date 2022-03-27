Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center offering outdoor fun, life skills for more than 80 years

APPOMATTOX — Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center has been advocating for children being in nature for more than 80 years now.

Though the nonprofit has had to compete more with other programs and technology, the good old-fashioned summer camp experience still is winning the hearts of children and teens throughout the ages.

“I think that's one of the things that parents appreciate when they send their kids, and when their kids get here, even if they brought their cell phone, it's not going to work,” Center Director Heather Benninghove said. “I think that first initial, ‘Oh my god, I don't have my phone,’ is a shock for some of them, especially the teenagers, but I think that once they have unplugged and they're not constantly being bombarded with scrolling that they really appreciate what's happening here, because they come year after year.”

The center exists to improve quality of life by educating both youth and adults in a natural setting.

“We like to emphasize the fact that we are trying to keep the natural world level with technology and so forth, and obviously we’re losing the battle but you still gotta fight it,” said Preston Willson, president of the center.

Throughout the summer, the educational center hosts camps for kids from 17 counties, including Louisa, Albemarle, Nottoway, Nelson, Campbell, Amherst, Amelia and Brunswick as well as cities including Lynchburg and Charlottesville.

Cheryl Freeman, a resident of Appomattox, said her favorite 4-H week is Family Week, which has not been held since COVID-19, but her family has attended about seven seasons with her daughters who are now 6 and 9.

“We love the camp because it is such a special time to do the things as a family that we would like to make time for in regular life,” she said. “The best part, other than time together, is the staff has all the activities and supplies ready.”

The Freeman family enjoys fishing, nature, shooting and all the camp games and songs.

Freeman said she and her husband, Bill, love that meals are provided so they get to relax and act like kids too.

“4-H is a great organization and has meant a lot to our family, and Holiday Lake 4-H has been so nurturing,” she said. “We have made lifelong friends and the staff and summer staff do a fantastic job."

During the 1930s, the Resettlement Administration, a federal New Deal agency, provided for the purchase of the Appomattox County land where the center now sits. The Works Progress Administration was authorized to construct a lake along with cabins for its workers.

According to Benninghove, the U.S. Navy had wanted a body of water about 150 miles from Washington, D.C., to land seaplanes on, should the Capitol be attacked. She said of the 16 cabins built, 15 still remain today and are used by campers.

However, it was discovered soon after construction of the lake that a family cemetery was located nearby and the Navy couldn’t expand the lake to meet its needs.

Though the plan to land planes was aborted, the 150-acre lake was completed in the middle of the 20,000-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, the largest state forest in Virginia.

In 1941, representatives from Charlotte, Appomattox and Nelson counties and Virginia Tech petitioned the General Assembly for a lease on the cabins and other facilities used by the workers when they constructed Holliday Lake, which were on land leased from the state.

Willson, who originally joined the board in 1976, said the first lease was for 19 acres, but now the camp sits on 157 acres of land.

“The biggest change was going from just a 4-H camp to an educational center model where we are open all year round, and then we started doing adult programs,” Benninghove said.

In 1974, the camp became a nonprofit and began operating as a year-round educational facility. Each year, 10,000 participants partake in a variety of programs and activities including shooting, archery, swimming, leadership development, rope climbing, outdoor adventure and other outdoor sports and wildlife education.

In every class, staff members work to teach the participants a life skill, whether that be independence, team building or just how to be an all-around good citizen.

Willson said the camp is different from the 4-H clubs held in area middle and high schools and campers do not have to be a member of these clubs to attend summer camp.

Benninghove said more counties started clubs in the schools, but, unusually, the club kids don’t often come to camp and the camp kids don’t typically participate in the clubs.

“It’s something we’re trying to change,” she said.

Today, the campers reside in the original cabins built in 1937, and all buildings make up a historic district which has been placed on the Virginia Historic Landmarks and The National Register of Historic Places, Willson said.

The camp has a vast amount of resources, Benninghove said, including forests, streams, the lake, and plenty of places for kids to dig for critters. She said the center provides natural resource education which works with local schools to provide Standards of Learning-based hands-on teaching.

“The 4-H motto is learned by doing, so we're very much into getting the kids to hold a snake or digging in the stream for macroinvertebrates and actually seeing how life cycles work, and like the food chain and seeing it in person, we believe they'll remember more than just learning about it in a classroom,” she said. “So it's more like a tool for teachers to use to actually get the kids to learn those concepts and remember them.”

Cindy Morris, marketing director, said everything done at the camp is for the youth and seeing the looks on their faces during the summer gives her the satisfaction to keep improving the programming at the center.

“They build camaraderie with their peers and they help each other out with team building,” she said. “And I hope that when they leave here they are thinking to themselves, ‘I can do anything I want to do.’”

