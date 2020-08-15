Holy Cross community gathers for final farewell to school

Two months after its closure, hundreds of Holy Cross Regional Catholic School alumni, teachers, former students and other community members gathered Saturday to share memories, grab memorabilia and take one final walk through the empty halls.

In June, members of the school's 141st — and final — graduating class received their diplomas. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced in November 2019 the school would close at the end of the 2019-20 school year because of financial and enrollment struggles.

Lenny Frye, member of the class of 1972 and recent middle school girls basketball coach, said alumni from the Lynchburg area, as well as those from outside the state, flocked to Saturday's event. The school's most recent students picked up their yearbooks and said final goodbyes to their teachers, while older alumni reminisced on their decades of memories at the school.

At the school's entrance, athletic uniforms, pom-poms and other school memorabilia was piled on top of foldable tables and overflowing out of boxes on the floor. Signed taped to the tables read "TAKE."