Home of the Brave: Vietnam veteran Lee Cobb

Shot in the face, elbow and knee, Lee Cobb crawled to the shelter of trees as his platoon was ambushed from above.
He laid there for some 12 hours as the battle raged around him. He wondered when he would succumb to his wounds. He thought about his men and wondered if they all would die near that road to Khe Sanh, Vietnam. He thought about his family and imagined them at a big party while he and his men were pinned down in an effort to save other Marines.
It was April 19, 1968 and Cobb was a 22-year-old second lieutenant, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 9th Marines in command of a rifle platoon of about 40 men. That day, six men in his platoon died and another 12 were wounded.
Cobb first joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 19 while a student at East Carolina College. There, the Marine Corps had a platoon leaders’ class that allowed Cobb to voluntarily enter the Marines, graduating in 1967.
“It seemed like a great thing to do when you are 18, 19 years old,” he said. “I was part of that group looking to do some interesting things. We were offered opportunities to maybe go around the world…”
Cobb arrived in Vietnam on Dec. 7, 1967, at a base near the demilitarized zone.
That April day, the platoon’s mission was to rescue a group of Marines that had been ambushed on the road to a base that had been under siege for a number of weeks during the Tet Offensive.
“Our assignment was to find the North Vietnamese and relieve the pressure on the Marines that were stuck in the ambush …” he said. “We found them, and it was a worse situation than we thought, and that is when I was wounded.”
The terrain was a rugged, mountainous jungle with plenty of places for enemy troops to hide.
The North Vietnamese troops were established on a hill and used that vantage point to fire down on the Marines.
“The terrain, it was very, very rough,” Cobb said. “We were on one hillside and there was a draw, a small valley, and another hillside that was higher than ours. We had killed some NVA [North Vietnamese Army] that were behind us before we got set up.”
Cobb said there were bunkers and gun placements in the draw below his troops and he thought that was where the enemy soldiers were. He was right, but they also occupied the hillside above the Marines.
Just minutes into the battle, Cobb was hit with three bullets — one entered under his eye and exited through his left jaw, another hit his right elbow and the third struck him in the right knee.
“They said I was the slowest lieutenant in the Marine Corps,” he said with a slight smile. “I was shot three times before I could get out of the way.”
After he was hit the third time, Cobb crawled over to some trees for cover.
“After I got shot three times, the NVA stopped shooting at me,” he said. “I think they were trying to draw people out to help me, to shoot them, and they just allowed me to crawl off behind a tree.”
Cobb said his radio man was shot at the same time. When he reached the trees, a corpsman reached into his mouth and pulled out the shattered teeth and fragments of his jaw that impeded Cobb’s breathing.
The corpsman bandaged his wounds and administered morphine, but that was the extent of what could be done on the battlefield.
“I was pretty sure I wasn’t [going to survive], but after you are hit with … morphine four or five times, you don’t think about that quite so much,” he said. “I did know that the last thing you give anybody with a head wound is morphine, that is what we were taught, so when the corpsman popped me with morphine I thought I wasn’t going to survive.”
Cobb said the corpsman bounced from wounded Marine to wounded Marine, doing what he could to save them.
“I didn’t think I was going to get out of there,” he said. “Bullets were flying around, people going down around me — the prospect of getting out of there was not too encouraging.”
Cobb lay under the tree, thinking of the men around him and his family for about 12 hours before he was wrapped in a poncho and lowered off the cliffside to Marines waiting below.
“I was wondering mostly what the hell was going to happen to all of us,” he said. “There was very little I could do — actually nothing I could do at that point.”
The battle carried on into the night and on to the next day.
“I couldn’t keep fighting,” he said. “I couldn’t use my arm, couldn’t use my leg. I didn’t lose consciousness but I sure got pumped up on morphine…”
It was the following morning before a helicopter took him to a hospital, first in Vietnam, then Japan and finally on to a U.S. Navy hospital in Portsmouth.
Cobb learned when Marines returned the next day to retrieve the dead, they were once again targeted. Another lieutenant later told Cobb his platoon was taken to a position higher in the mountains above the North Vietnamese Army and “dispatched them to their makers,” he said.
Cobb spent 15 months recovering in the naval
hospital where he reconnected with Joe Johnston, a fellow Marine he knew from training.
Johnston said he didn’t see Cobb after training until both convalesced in Portsmouth after Johnston also was wounded in Vietnam.
“I never heard Lee Cobb gripe, complain, feel sorry for himself,” Johnston said. He was concerned with healing and getting on with his life. He was one hell of a Marine.”
Johnston, of Providence Forge, said their lieutenant class had about 500 members, 50 of whom died in Vietnam, and another 200 were wounded.
“He had a long way to go. He was wounded very badly,” Johnston said. “It is a wonder he lived through it. He’s one heck of a guy.
“In my eyes, he’s a true hero.”
Cobb medically retired from the military and went on to work for about nine years in the Portsmouth area before coming to Lynchburg in 1983 to head its then newly established economic development program. He went on to run Region 2000 for about five years and now does consulting work.
Cobb said his years as a Marine forged him.
“In spite of that particular experience, the time I served in the Marine Corps and the associations I’ve had since, I would rank as one of the very top experiences of my life,” he said. “I would do it again, but I’d opt out of getting shot next time.”