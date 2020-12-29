Home of the Brave: Vietnam veteran Lee Cobb

After he was hit the third time, Cobb crawled over to some trees for cover.

“After I got shot three times, the NVA stopped shooting at me,” he said. “I think they were trying to draw people out to help me, to shoot them, and they just allowed me to crawl off behind a tree.”

Cobb said his radio man was shot at the same time. When he reached the trees, a corpsman reached into his mouth and pulled out the shattered teeth and fragments of his jaw that impeded Cobb’s breathing.

The corpsman bandaged his wounds and administered morphine, but that was the extent of what could be done on the battlefield.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was pretty sure I wasn’t [going to survive], but after you are hit with … morphine four or five times, you don’t think about that quite so much,” he said. “I did know that the last thing you give anybody with a head wound is morphine, that is what we were taught, so when the corpsman popped me with morphine I thought I wasn’t going to survive.”

Cobb said the corpsman bounced from wounded Marine to wounded Marine, doing what he could to save them.