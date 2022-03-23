Homeowner works to uncover the 'heart of things' at Lucado Place

For a member of American Battlefield Trust, living in a historic house like 501 Lucado Place is a dream come true, one that was realized for Lynchburg native Christopher Hackman at the beginning of March.

Though originally from Lynchburg, Christopher said he’s been in Washington D.C. for the past 12 years, living in a one-bedroom apartment on Capitol Hill doing non-profit fundraising for American Battlefield Trust. But recently, a scroll through Zillow combined with the history, location, price, and condition of the Lynchburg house helped convince him to move back to the Hill City and closer to his parents.

“I was just kind of poking around [on Zillow], what do things look like, and saw this one,” Christopher said. “It was kind of the perfect mesh of having a nice big yard and some history, but it isn’t in rough shape.”

The historic three-story house was built in 1816, according to Lynchburg City records, though the Garland Hill Historic District website puts the construction at 1823 with renovations around 1998. Christopher said one of the renovations that appears to have been done at this time was removing what he believes was an addition from the left side of the house.

“I don’t have any idea if it was original, at the time it just would have been an odd kind of look,” Christopher said. “It looks like it’s a little stuck on, especially if you think that, if the timeframe is correct, most stylish things were tending toward the symmetrical.”

The old house, sitting right on a bend of Lucado Place in front of a large backyard, does look like a straightforward, symmetrical house. The inside of the house opens onto the middle and main floor, with a stairway directly to the left and a wide foyer down the center of the house. A spacious sitting room with a fireplace is to the right and a porch running the length of the house is accessible at the back of the foyer.

Down a narrow winding staircase off the foyer is the bottom floor, which is completely taken by kitchen space and a half bathroom. The kitchen is one of the projects on Christopher’s list for renovations, removing dated fixtures and creating a space that is more open. Across the ceiling of the half bath are large wooden beams original to the house, beams that Christopher hopes extend through the kitchen space above a lowered ceiling.

“If they are there and they are in good shape, it’s entirely possible [the last owners] just covered it over because that’s probably just the floor up there …” Christopher said.

He said the beams, which also can be seen on the top floor, and the original wooden floors are “the soul of things” and part of what originally caught his eye about the house.

Through a rear door on the bottom floor is a weathered patio area that also makes Christopher’s to-do list. He said he would like to flatten the ground and make the area more usable, calling it a “nice low intensity project.”

The top floor holds a full bathroom, a small bedroom and a larger bedroom complete with fireplace and the eye-catching wooden beams.

Though he has a list of projects he wants to tackle with his new house, Christopher said it’s mostly cosmetic work as big projects such as the electric and plumbing work were more recently renovated.

He also plans to spend more time digging into the house’s 200 year history. From his brief research, however, Christopher said he’s learned about some interesting people who used to live at Lucado Place, including a man who served as a firefighter and a police officer but was fired from his police work after being caught in a saloon.

As he gets settled, Christopher said going from his living arrangements in DC to having a whole house is “very different” and now having the space is nice.

“I would love to have a garden and everything, there’s a lot of opportunities you can’t really take advantage of with limited space,” Christopher said.