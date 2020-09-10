Homes continue to sell fast in Lynchburg area

Homes continue to sell faster in many of the local markets in the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® footprint, a reflection of the low supply of active listings available to buyers in the market.
The overall second quarter average days on market for the association’s region was 53 days, which is one day faster than this time last year. At the state level, homes sold in 40 days, on average, during the second quarter, which is three days faster than one year ago.
Here’s the breakdown for our area:
• Amherst County: At 60 days, the average days on the market was 21 days faster than last year. Homes have been selling faster in the county for several years as the inventory remains tight.
• Appomattox County: Homes are selling faster, on average, in the housing market. At 63 days, the second quarter average days on market is 11 days faster than one year ago.
• Bedford County: Homes that sold during second quarter were on the market an average of 71 days, which is nine days longer than at this time one year ago. This is the first increase in this metric for the county in more than two years.
• Campbell County: The average days on market during the second quarter was 48 days, about nine days faster than last year.
• Lynchburg: The average days on market continues to trend down in the city housing market. Homes sold in 28 days, on average, during the second quarter, about six days faster than last year.
This information is provided by the Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lisa Sturtevant, PhD and from the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service.
Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
