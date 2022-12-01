 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horizon adds new psychiatric nurse

Horizon Behavioral Health recently added a new psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, who will serve adults in Lynchburg and surrounding counties, according to a news release. 

Brittany Abshire has practiced psychiatric nursing for more than 10 years before joining Horizon in November. She has worked at Western State Hospital, the University of Virginia Medical Center, as well as the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents. She is accepting adult clients in need of psychiatric care.

A recent report showed Lynchburg is among 93 of Virginia's 133 localities that have been federally designated as a Mental Health Professional Shortage Area, the release said. About one in three adults in the U.S. with severe mental illness didn't receive treatment last year, the release said, quoting a National Institution of Mental Health report. 

Psychiatric services are available by telehealth appointment or in person at Horizon’s Wellness Centers. New clients can call Horizon’s admission number, (434) 477-5000, to schedule a first-time appointment.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebration of Disney Princesses coming to Orpheum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert