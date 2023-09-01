Virginia’s psychiatric bed crisis and steady surge of individuals experiencing an acute psychiatric crisis continues to strain emergency departments and law enforcement agencies across the state.

In response, Horizon Behavioral Health has rallied local and state support to establish a Crisis Receiving Center (CRC) in Lynchburg to benefit residents across Central Virginia, a news release states.

The center will provide multiple treatment options for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, including those who are placed under an emergency custody order or a temporary detention order, the release states.

Services offered will include walk-in mental health evaluation, 23-hour observation, residential crisis stabilization and detox services. This array of services will support timely placement in treatment services, keeping clients closer to their support networks, and offering more options for immediate treatment. All have shown to improve long-term recovery and health outcomes of individuals served.

“The Trauma Informed Model of Care will be foundational to offering effective and accessible person-centered treatment, designed to safely maintain and meet the immediate needs of individuals in crisis, in the least restrictive setting, where they have greater access to services and natural supports,” Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon, said in the release.

Centra Health has partnered with Horizon in this effort with the property sale of 1304 Fenwick Drive at a reduced purchase price, as a community contribution, to address this significant need. With additional fiscal support from the City of Lynchburg, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) and the Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, construction is slated to begin in 2024, and the center is expected to open in 2025, the release states.

“Right now, there is likely no greater issue in our community and day-to-day operations for law enforcement than mental health,” Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said in the release. “Those in dire need of behavioral health services often find themselves taken to a hospital for days on end, requiring constant law enforcement supervision. This process not only takes officers off the streets, but often does not offer the immediate care these folks desperately need. Getting the CRC up and running will allow officers to focus their resources and attentions on the safety of the public in our neighborhoods and communities.”