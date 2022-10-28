Horizon Behavioral Health, Altavista police partner for new medication disposal drop box

Horizon Behavioral Health and the Town of Altavista's police department announced Friday the two parties will hold a grand debut of the town's new medication disposal drop box at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, according to a new release from Horizon.

The ceremony will take place at the Altavista Police Department, the new home of the drop box, where Horizon staff will offer opioid overdose education, free medication lock boxes, medication disposal bags and free Narcan on-site following the ceremony, according to the release.

The Altavista Police Department will be collecting expired or unused medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The police department is located at 510 Seventh Street in the Town of Altavista.

According to the release, the purpose of the drop box is to give residents a safe place to dispose of expired and unused medications, keeping them from being flushed, stolen, misused or abused.

In the release, the Virginia Department of Health reports an average of six Virginians died of an opioid overdose daily in 2021, and the proper disposal of unwanted and expired medications can prevent overdose, potential accidents and environmental contamination.