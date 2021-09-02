Horizon Behavioral Health CEO announces resignation

Damien Cabezas, the CEO of Lynchburg-based Horizon Behaviorial Health, on Thursday announced his resignation, effective Oct. 20.
Cabezas became CEO on July 17, 2014. Horizon provides services in the areas of mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to lead Horizon Behavioral Health and to have played a role in advancing Horizon’s mission of supporting and promoting the health, independence and self-worth of individuals and families in Central Virginia," Cabezas said in a news release.
According to the release, Cabezas prioritized Horizon’s operational and financial health, strategic planning and creating a culture of healthy accountability, among other objectives.
Horizon’s board of directors has named Melissa Lucy, senior portfolio director at Horizon, as its interim executive director effective Sept. 26.
Lucy brings 24 years of experience in community behavioral health and 18 years of experience in leadership roles, Horizon said.
"The Board has every confidence in Melissa’s ability to lead Horizon into the future as we continue to serve Central Virginia and the Commonwealth,” board chair Mary Lou Spiggle said in the release.