Horizon Behavioral Health names new CEO

Lynchburg-based Horizon Behavioral Health has announced Melissa Lucy as its new chief executive officer, effective Jan. 16, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

According to the release, Lucy is a licensed professional counselor with 24 years of experience in community behavioral health. She has been with Horizon Behavioral Health for 23 of her 24 years in behavioral health and has served in senior management for 18 years.

Lucy has worked in various roles with Horizon, giving her a broad background in behavioral health. As a senior leader with Horizon, she represented the organization at both the state and national level and was instrumental in the establishment of the Crisis Intervention Team Coalition in the Central Virginia region.

Her experience as a leader and direct service provider includes program development, evaluation, strategic planning and oversight of a portfolio of services, including emergency mental health, forensic services, psychiatric services, primary care, and youth and family behavioral health services, according to the news release.

“I am truly humbled and consider it a great honor to serve our community in this new capacity, alongside an exceptional team and with the support of an active Board of Directors," Lucy said in the release. "This is a pivotal time in the field of behavioral health, but also an equally challenging time for our communities and families across the country and the commonwealth."

Former Horizon Damien Cabezas resigned in October.

