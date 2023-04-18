Horizon Behavioral Health will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, with medicine drop box locations available for residents across Central Virginia, according to a news release from the organization.

Fatal prescription opioid overdoses continue to be the leading category of drugs causing or contributing to death in Virginia, with 2,223 fatalities reported in 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health, setting a record for a second year in a row, Horizon said.

This year, the organization "continues to support this effort to reduce environmental risks that can lead to accidental and intentional overdose by offering free storage and disposal resources as well as Rapid REVIVE! Overdose Response Training on-site and free Narcan," according to the news release.

Horizon's CEO Melissa Lucy said in the release, "When it comes to minimizing risks for substance misuse, the effort starts in the home. Safe storage, proper disposal, education, especially among adolescents, young adults, and older adults, is key in preventing overdose deaths due to prescription medications."

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, seven medication drop box locations will be available throughout Central Virginia for residents to dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused medications, as well as share resources to safeguard the home.

According to Horizon, the locations are as follows:

Altavista Police Department, 510 7th St., Altavista

Hometown Pharmacy, 196 Amelon Square Shopping Center, Madison Heights

The Farmer’s Bank of Appomattox, 169 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox

Tractor Supply Co, 1128 E Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford

Horizon Behavioral Health, 2215 Langhorne Road

Kroger, 2012 Wards Road, Lynchburg

Kroger, 4119 Boonsboro Road, Lynchburg