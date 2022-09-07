Horizon Behavioral Health relocates a residential recovery program from Lynchburg to Bedford

Horizon Behavioral Health, a nonprofit organization serving the region on multiple health-related fronts, announced in a news release on Wednesday the relocation of its Women’s Recovery Program from Lynchburg to Bedford.

The eight-bed residential recovery program serves women struggling with mental health issues and substance misuse, things that are often co-occurring, according to the news release. With stable housing, residential and out-patient treatment, and 24/7 staffing, an optimal environment for healing and support can be cultivated.

The Women’s Recovery program opened in May 2017, and has since helped 246 clients, according to Melissa Lucy, CEO of Horizon Behavioral Health.

In 2020, Lucy said in an email, Horizon upped the number of beds in the residence from six to eight, in response to pandemic impacts that created an increased need for these services.

The decision to relocate was difficult, Lucy said, and at the forefront of decision-making was how the organization’s program could best meet the needs of its clients “and continue to provide high quality services that are accessible, consumer-centered, cost effective, and outcome-based.”

Bedford offers access to the same resources the program has always offered, and the area’s more rural environment provides greater tranquility, privacy, and access to nature than the fast-paced, urban environment of the former Lynchburg city location.

The relocation announcement came timely for National Recovery Month. According to recent statistics from American Addiction Centers, there are about 40.3 million people in the United States aged 12 and older in recovery for a substance use disorder.

“We believe this new environment will greatly benefit our clients so they can stay focused on their recovery journey, their goals, and their future with as little distraction as possible,” Lucy said.