Horizon opening new wellness treatment center

Lynchburg-based Horizon Behavioral Health announced Wednesday it has opened its new Horizon Wellness Treatment Center at 2225 Langhorne Road.

The center actively receiving clients on-site at both new locations by appointment.

At this location, individuals can receive substance use treatment through the evidence-based Office Based Addiction Treatment (OBAT) program, a news release states.

"This program provides opioid assistive treatment with prescribed suboxone for up to 60 individuals at one-time for the first three months of the program. As a part of this transition, the Horizon Wellness Center at Court Street, located in downtown Lynchburg, is no longer receiving clients for clinical appointments," the release states.

For 19 years, the Court Street location, called the Courtland building, has served approximately 450 individuals each month without interruption. Horizon has expanded over the years to now include nine wellness centers located in Central Virginia, four of which are now located within Lynchburg city limits, to serve the residents in Lynchburg and the surrounding area,according to the news release.

“Ultimately, the best interest for our community, clients, and the future growth of Horizon, lies at the heart of the decision to relocate the services formerly provided at the Horizon Wellness Center at Court Street. We will continue to look ahead and embrace change that will improve the quality of and access to caring services that Horizon provides to our clients and community,“ Melissa Lucy, chief executive officer at Horizon said in the release.

Clients who formerly received in-person services at the Court Street site will transition their future appointments to the centers at Landover, Langhorne, and Lansdown Place as well as the new Horizon Wellness Treatment Center.