Horse-drawn buggy damaged in Rustburg hit-and-run

The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department said a hit-and-run Monday night in Campbell County left a horse-drawn buggy undrivable.
According to a post on the fire department's Facebook page, the department responded to an incident on Red House Road involving horses and a buggy.
Upon arrival, first responders found the buggy had been struck by a vehicle, damaging an axle, leaving it undrivable. The fire department said the driver of the motor vehicle had left the scene.
Neither the horses or the passengers of the buggy were injured in the incident, according to the Facebook post.
A local wrecker driver and his wife were able to return the buggy and the horses to the home of the family involved.