Hospitalization rates continue a steady decline in Lynchburg area

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases remain in a slow decline at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.
As of Thursday morning, 32 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital, down from a high in September of 109 patients. Of those 32 patients, 29 were not vaccinated.
The number of patients in Centra's intensive care unit as of Thursday morning dropped to four, all of whom have been placed on ventilators.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported no new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a peak of almost 300 cases reported per day in mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is five for Lynchburg.
In Lynchburg, 42.6% of the population is fully vaccinated and 8.3% have received a booster shot, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 45.2% to 48.2%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.