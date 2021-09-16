Hospitalization rates continue to rise in area

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital reached 110 as of Thursday morning.
Nineteen COVID-19 patients at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital are in the intensive care unit as of Thursday morning. Among the ICU patients, 17 were unvaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.
Fifteen ICU patients were ventilated as of Thursday morning.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 260 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, slightly down from last week's high reported Friday of 289. The number of new cases reported in the past 14 days now stands at 2,104.
In Lynchburg, 39.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates run from 40.8% to 43.7%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.