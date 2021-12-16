Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 continue to rise in Lynchburg, Southside

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have continued to increase during the past few weeks at Centra’s Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals.

As of Thursday afternoon, 68 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at the two hospitals, up from 57 one week ago but well below the September high of 109 patients. Of those 68 patients, 56 were not vaccinated.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 13, six of whom have been placed on ventilators.

In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a peak of almost 300 cases reported per day in mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is 20 for Lynchburg. In the surrounding counties, another 54 cases were reported Thursday.

In Lynchburg, 44.1% of the population is fully vaccinated and 15.2% have received a booster shot, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 47.1% to 50.6%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.