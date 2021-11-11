Hotel, restaurant and event space proposed for downtown Lynchburg

The Foundry on the James building near the James River in Lynchburg might become an event, hotel and restaurant venue.
Developer Tony West seeks to rezone the three-acre property at 1612 Concord Turnpike from Heavy Industrial (I-3) to Urban Commercial (B-4) for a hotel and event space. The main building on the property is about 24,000 square feet.
The large warehouse formerly was home to Thomas Johnson Furniture Company.
Planning documents state West plans to convert the first floor of the warehouse into an event space to hold about 870 people and the second floor into a hotel with 50 rooms.
The property contains two other buildings; he hopes to use one for a restaurant large enough to seat 167 people and another for a gym. There also is a proposed pool for the property.
According to planning documents, the rezoning request will be discussed at a city planning commission meeting at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and a Lynchburg City Council meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.