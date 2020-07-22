Hotel voucher program has helped keep Lynchburg-area homeless safely isolated

With unemployment rates and economic insecurity persisting during the coronavirus pandemic, Lynchburg-area agencies working with people who are homeless have been able to offer new ways to keep people safe and sheltered.

One of those is a hotel voucher program administered by Lynchburg Community Action Group, or Lyn-CAG, intended to prevent spread of the disease among those who are homeless.

The program has been in place since late April and Lyn-CAG CEO William Coleman said it has aided 11 individuals through the end of June.

“It seems that the population that we’re working with now, they’re the chronic homeless that may have some underlying health conditions,” he said. “So what we’re trying to do with them is to make sure that they can access the hotel system to be safe and reduce exposure.”

The individuals stay at a hotel in Lynchburg, which Coleman did not identify, with which Lyn-CAG has set up an agreement. There, those individuals who have either been exposed to COVID-19 or have underlying health issues stay for a two-week isolation period, during which they also receive case management services, access to health care and hot meals.

“From that, we would try to line up permanent housing,” Coleman said.