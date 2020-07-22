Hotel voucher program has helped keep Lynchburg-area homeless safely isolated

With unemployment rates and economic insecurity persisting during the coronavirus pandemic, Lynchburg-area agencies working with people who are homeless have been able to offer new ways to keep people safe and sheltered.
One of those is a hotel voucher program administered by Lynchburg Community Action Group, or Lyn-CAG, intended to prevent spread of the disease among those who are homeless.
The program has been in place since late April and Lyn-CAG CEO William Coleman said it has aided 11 individuals through the end of June.
“It seems that the population that we’re working with now, they’re the chronic homeless that may have some underlying health conditions,” he said. “So what we’re trying to do with them is to make sure that they can access the hotel system to be safe and reduce exposure.”
The individuals stay at a hotel in Lynchburg, which Coleman did not identify, with which Lyn-CAG has set up an agreement. There, those individuals who have either been exposed to COVID-19 or have underlying health issues stay for a two-week isolation period, during which they also receive case management services, access to health care and hot meals.
“From that, we would try to line up permanent housing,” Coleman said.
Funding tied to COVID-19 from the Department of Housing and Community Development paved the way for the hotel voucher program, and also covered longer operating hours for the Hand-Up Lodge, Lyn-CAG’s shelter downtown, he said. The hotel voucher program used $26,167 of the $33,855 that was allocated.
Last week, the Lodge had nine people at the shelter, but Coleman said he’s expecting that number to increase based on the number of calls to the region’s homeless intake hotline.
Separately, Lyn-CAG is also using $170,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help with rent and utility payments for people who’ve lost income for coronavirus-related reasons. Miriam’s House and Interfaith Outreach, two other agencies working with people who are homeless or at risk , received $115,000 of the same funding toward similar ends, and an additional $450,000 in state funding is funneling rent and mortgage relief through Interfaith Outreach.
Both Coleman and Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, have seen the past few months as the calm before the storm of eviction cases — previously slowed down by government orders — starting to ramp up again. She echoed the notion that workers have been helping out the same individuals who are experiencing chronic homelessness.
“I think one of the great things with our community is that we don’t have large encampments of people who are homeless,” Quarantotto said. “…Other communities saw a huge increase in COVID among homeless people because of that.”
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
