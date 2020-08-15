Housing advocates have effectively eliminated chronic homelessness among Lynchburg-area veterans

Chronic homelessness among Lynchburg-area veterans has become so rare and brief that it has been effectively eliminated, according to local housing advocates.

The Hill City and the neighboring counties are the latest communities to achieve what is known as “functional zero” for veteran homelessness.

Reaching functional zero means that the number of veterans experiencing homelessness is less than the number of veterans a community has proven it can house in a month, which in Lynchburg is three veterans.

“What this does not mean is that our community will never see another homeless veteran again,” said ​Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, a Lynchburg-based housing nonprofit. “But what this accomplishment does mean is that we have the resources, capacity and teamwork to serve every veteran that does become homeless in our community.”

Miriam’s House is the local leader of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, a coalition of local agencies and nonprofits working to end homelessness in the Hill City and neighboring counties.

The continuum is tasked with helping those experiencing homelessness find temporary shelter and, ultimately, permanent housing.