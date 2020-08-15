Housing advocates have effectively eliminated chronic homelessness among Lynchburg-area veterans

Chronic homelessness among Lynchburg-area veterans has become so rare and brief that it has been effectively eliminated, according to local housing advocates.
The Hill City and the neighboring counties are the latest communities to achieve what is known as “functional zero” for veteran homelessness.
Reaching functional zero means that the number of veterans experiencing homelessness is less than the number of veterans a community has proven it can house in a month, which in Lynchburg is three veterans.
“What this does not mean is that our community will never see another homeless veteran again,” said Sarah Quarantotto, executive director of Miriam’s House, a Lynchburg-based housing nonprofit. “But what this accomplishment does mean is that we have the resources, capacity and teamwork to serve every veteran that does become homeless in our community.”
Miriam’s House is the local leader of the Central Virginia Continuum of Care, a coalition of local agencies and nonprofits working to end homelessness in the Hill City and neighboring counties.
The continuum is tasked with helping those experiencing homelessness find temporary shelter and, ultimately, permanent housing.
On Tuesday, the continuum celebrated the functional zero achievement in an announcement at Monument Terrace, which was attended by local city leaders, state officials working to end homelessness and local veterans.
The Lynchburg region is just the 12th community in the country to achieve function zero for veteran homelessness, according to Built for Zero, a national initiative of more than 80 cities and counties across the country working to measurably end homelessness, led by the nonprofit Community Solutions.
“The milestone achieved in Lynchburg and its four surrounding counties reminds us as a nation that we are capable of solving our most vexing social problems when public, private and nonprofit organizations work together toward common goals,” Veteran Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.
The local continuum achieved the rigorous standard in February and has sustained it throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the local economy and pushed the city’s unemployment rate into double digits.
The number of veterans experiencing homelessness at any one time has dropped relatively rapidly. According to the continuum, there were 20 actively homeless veterans in January of 2019. As of July, there was just one actively homeless veteran.
Housing advocates relied, and continue to rely, on detailed statistics and name lists of each local veteran experiencing homelessness to track the changing needs of the community.
Since late 2018, the local continuum has helped house 50 veterans and has reduced the average time it takes to house a veteran to 51 days.
The continuum regularly partners with local groups, including the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council. Last year, the council opened a three-bedroom house on Garfield Ave. as part of their mission to eliminate homelessness among fellow service members.
“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of multiple organizations working together and the use of real-time data to identify each veteran in need of shelter and support,” Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said. “We understand it will be critical for us to continue working together to sustain this progress in the face of this global pandemic.”
