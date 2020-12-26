How a 356-foot vessel is expanding Virginia’s shipping channels, one load of mud at a time

More competition

Over the course of the past year, Weeks Marine has been digging up the shipping channel on the west side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. At first it used a clamshell dredge, digging up one scoop of earth at a time.

The company was contracted for just one section of a massive, $350 million project to deepen and widen the port’s shipping channels. Weeks Marine crews have been digging part of the Thimble Shoal Channel down to 56 feet, from 50 feet, which will ultimately mean moving about 5 million cubic yards of material.

The company is almost halfway done and is on track to be finished in August. The project also calls for widening the channel to 1,200 feet.

Bids for the other sections of the dredging project have not yet been awarded.

The port has been sampling and surveying the bay floor on the east side of the bridge-tunnel as well as the inner harbor to submit to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, said Cathie Vick, the Virginia Port Authority’s chief development and government affairs officer. The port expects to put out the bid for dredging the channel’s east side this spring.