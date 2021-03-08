 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area
top story

How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Vaccinations

Registered nurse Colleen Flynn prepares a COVID-19 vaccination to be administered at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia on Main Street in Lynchburg on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

How to pre-register for vaccination

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone can pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA

Information from the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses the Hill City and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell can be found online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.

According to the district’s website, pharmacies at Kroger, Walmart and CVS are also offering vaccinations on a limited basis. More information can be found online for Kroger Pharmacy at https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. More information from Walmart Pharmacy can be found at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. More information about CVS can be found at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

More Information

These groups of people are eligible to pre-register for vaccination as part of Phase 1b:

  • People 65 years old and older
  • People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps
  • People aged 16-65 with certain disabilities or conditions (see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html for a full list)
  • Frontline essential workers in the following sectors:
  • Police, Fire, and Hazmat
  • Corrections and homeless shelter workers
  • Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff (public and private)
  • Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
  • Manufacturing
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Mail carriers (USPS and private)
  • Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

They can call (434) 477-5965 to preregister.

More information about local vaccination efforts can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan reveals she had suicidal thoughts

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert