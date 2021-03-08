How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area

Information from the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses the Hill City and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell can be found online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/ .

According to the district’s website, pharmacies at Kroger, Walmart and CVS are also offering vaccinations on a limited basis. More information can be found online for Kroger Pharmacy at https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. More information from Walmart Pharmacy can be found at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. More information about CVS can be found at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine