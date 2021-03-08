How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area

How to pre-register for vaccination
Anyone can pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA
Information from the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses the Hill City and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell can be found online at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.
According to the district’s website, pharmacies at Kroger, Walmart and CVS are also offering vaccinations on a limited basis. More information can be found online for Kroger Pharmacy at https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated. More information from Walmart Pharmacy can be found at https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302. More information about CVS can be found at https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
More Information
These groups of people are eligible to pre-register for vaccination as part of Phase 1b:
- People 65 years old and older
- People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps
- People aged 16-65 with certain disabilities or conditions (see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html for a full list)
- Frontline essential workers in the following sectors:
- Police, Fire, and Hazmat
- Corrections and homeless shelter workers
- Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff (public and private)
- Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
- Manufacturing
- Grocery store workers
- Public transit workers
- Mail carriers (USPS and private)
- Officials needed to maintain continuity of government
They can call (434) 477-5965 to preregister.
More information about local vaccination efforts can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
