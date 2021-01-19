 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area
top story

How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Vaccinations

Registered nurse Colleen Flynn prepares a COVID-19 vaccination to be administered at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia on Main Street in Lynchburg on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

 Kendall Warner/The News & Advance

People in Lynchburg and surrounding counties who fit certain state criteria can now pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The city of Lynchburg published an announcement about vaccines Tuesday that included a link to new information from the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses the Hill City and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. That information can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.

The district hasn’t moved from Phase 1a into Phase 1b yet, which opens vaccinations up to frontline essential workers in certain sectors, those in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters, adults with underlying medical conditions and anyone 65 years old or older.

Officials have not announced a target date for the shift but stated they’re in the planning stage for Phase 1b. Health providers have been meeting with CVHD officials over the past couple of weeks to make plans for a mass vaccination rollout.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those who fit into one of those Phase 1b categories are directed to call CVHD’s coronavirus call center at (434) 477-5965 and pre-register for immunization by leaving a voicemail with their name, age or profession that qualifies them, the locality they reside in and either a phone number or email address.

Employers of frontline essential workers have been directed to coordinate with the district for large-scale workplace immunization, so individual workers are directed to contact their supervisor or human resources contact.

Notifications for appointments will go out when vaccinations become available, the district states.

CVHD is expecting to the state to receive about 100,000 doses of the vaccine per week, half of them Moderna vaccines and half of them Pfizer vaccines.

As of late Monday, the district had reported 9,780 administered doses of the vaccine.

More Information

These groups of people are eligible to pre-register for vaccination as part of Phase 1b:

  • People 65 years old and older
  • People living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and migrant labor camps
  • People aged 16-65 with certain disabilities or conditions (see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html for a full list)
  • Frontline essential workers in the following sectors:
  • Police, Fire, and Hazmat
  • Corrections and homeless shelter workers
  • Childcare/PreK-12 Teachers/Staff (public and private)
  • Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)
  • Manufacturing
  • Grocery store workers
  • Public transit workers
  • Mail carriers (USPS and private)
  • Officials needed to maintain continuity of government

They can call (434) 477-5965 to preregister.

More information about local vaccination efforts can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Promising Young Woman"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert