How to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccination in the Lynchburg area

People in Lynchburg and surrounding counties who fit certain state criteria can now pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The city of Lynchburg published an announcement about vaccines Tuesday that included a link to new information from the Central Virginia Health District, which encompasses the Hill City and the surrounding counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell. That information can be found at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-virginia/.

The district hasn’t moved from Phase 1a into Phase 1b yet, which opens vaccinations up to frontline essential workers in certain sectors, those in certain enclosed group living situations such as jails and homeless shelters, adults with underlying medical conditions and anyone 65 years old or older.

Officials have not announced a target date for the shift but stated they’re in the planning stage for Phase 1b. Health providers have been meeting with CVHD officials over the past couple of weeks to make plans for a mass vaccination rollout.

