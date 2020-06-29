A crash on Forest Road at Cottontown Road between a tractor trailer and car killed a man Monday morning.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Michael Bailey said Horace Ellis, 78, of Huddleston, was the driver and only occupant of a car that struck the back of a tractor trailer in the right lane of U.S. 221, at the intersection of Cottontown Road, and traveled underneath the trailer. He died at the scene.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m., according to VSP, and the scene was cleared at around 1:15 p.m.
Bailey said the crash is still under investigation and Ellis' next of kin have been notified.
