Human remains were discovered in a burning vehicle in Bedford County on Tuesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

An investigation began after Bedford County Fire & Rescue crews were called to a vehicle fire on Sandy Level Road off Virginia 24 in the Goodview area, a news release said. Firefighters arrived at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

After the blaze was extinguished, crews found human remains inside, according to the news release. Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene, and the roadway closed temporarily while the scene was processed.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Western District, for identification, the release said.