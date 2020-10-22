Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in an abandoned, burned-out vehicle.
The vehicle was found Wednesday morning near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The remains will be sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.
The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to call (434) 352-8241.
