 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County
top story

Human remains found in burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County

{{featured_button_text}}

The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in an abandoned, burned-out vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle was found Wednesday morning near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The remains will be sent to Roanoke for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to call (434) 352-8241.

Appomattox County

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Johnson overcomes cerebral palsy and finds golf later in life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert