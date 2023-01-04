HumanKind meets with neighbors to talk future use of property

With anywhere from $800,000 to $1 million spent annually on maintenance of the 166-acre HumanKind property and only 30% in use, the Lynchburg nonprofit’s board has created a special committee to take a closer look at its assets and buildings.

The committee plans to make a recommendation to the board in November, but at this point, there has been no decision made whether the property will remain as is, be refitted in some way, or be sold.

In an effort to clear up rumors, HumanKind held a neighborhood meeting Tuesday to answer questions and offer transparency.

Dr. Chal Nunn, chair of HumanKind's board of directors, and Stan Southworth, president and CEO of HumanKind, facilitated the meeting in the nonprofit’s gym on campus, which is in the Peakland area of Lynchburg near Virginia Episcopal School.

About 80 people showed up to the meeting to hear an update about the property and pitch ideas for what it could potentially be used for if sold.

“There seems to be a tremendous amount of angst and worry that there is something happening with this campus that you are not familiar with,” Southworth said. “Let me assure you, nothing is happening with this campus at this time, and while we love this place, it's beautiful, it is a fantastic resource, it's an asset, not only to HumanKind, but to the community, but it is exceptionally expensive.”

For example, there are seven cottages with bedrooms that are not being used to capacity. HumanKind is a nonprofit human services organization that has been serving children and families since 1903 when it opened as the Presbyterian Home, an orphanage.

“We're no longer a residential facility and we will never be one,” Nunn said. “So I feel like the property deserves a better use than what we’re giving it right now.”

Southworth said the board and staff want to ensure they can continue offering services to the community for another 100 years.

“We have to be careful that we don't exhaust our resources maintaining things in a way that may not necessarily advance our mission,” he said. “So there's no ulterior motive. We're here to get feedback from you. But we want to be clear that there’s nothing set in stone.”

He assured residents HumanKind is one of the healthiest nonprofits in Virginia with a significant amount of money in investment reserves, as well as property and other assets.

“There's no concern or any worry about the solvency of this organization,” he said. “We have a $17 million budget this year. We have over 170 employees throughout the state. So we're growing and we continuing to grow. There's no danger that we're closing.”

Southworth said he is concerned that community members identify the nonprofit with its location rather than the services it provides.

Nunn said his goal with the campus is to balance the beauty and local history as well as maximize the financial return for the nonprofit.

“We could chop the place up and make 50 or 60 million dollars, but that’s not what we want it to be,” he assured neighbors. “We want it to be as preserved as best as we can.”

He said the board has met with Lynchburg's city manager and assistant city manager as well as Virginia Episcopal School officials and plans to meet with neighbor Westminster Canterbury on Wednesday. Future meetings are to be held with former city managers, city planners, the local historical society, Master Gardeners, real estate agents, developers and educational institutions.

“I'm hoping that over this process of discovery, we will get some great ideas and some seed will be planted and it will be better than we ever imagined,” he said. “And we may end up doing nothing. We may end up selling the whole thing. I don’t know. If you spend time here and walk around, you scratch your head and say, ‘I don’t want to change a thing.’”

Perry Payne Millner suggested using the property as an outdoor art gallery and asked for it to be maintained as a place of love and care for the neighbors. She added she doesn’t want it to become a development like the Preserve at Oakwood, a nearby housing development on the Oakwood Country Club's former golf course.

Charlie Pryor said he frequently walks the property and suggested it could become a public walking trail and park.

Cham Light, a member of the Lynchburg Planning Commission, thanked HumanKind for getting ahead of the process and said he appreciated their honesty and openness.

“We look forward to staying in communication with you as you move forward,” he said.

Southworth told neighbors he understands the passion and desire to preserve the property and said that’s why the board and committee are working to get ahead of these conversations instead of waiting until the last minute.

“We have no desire to get into a wrestling match with the city or our neighbors,” he said.