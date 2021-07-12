HumanKind's Early Head Start set to open new Lynchburg location this fall

The organization matches some of its other services with that of EHS, so the program becomes more than just child care services.

"This is not just your typical child care, where your parents drop off and pick up, and are in and out really quickly. This is also a parent support program," Graham said.

"It’s not only the children who get assigned to their own teacher; the parents are assigned to their person who sticks with them during the three years that their child is in the program. They learn the family’s strengths, their needs, their goals, and connect them to all the community resources available to reach their goals, and the families become safe and stable moving forward."

Eckel remembers when HumanKind helped her in a time of need, even though it was outside of the scope of the child care services she needed.

"They go beyond child care services," she said. "I just had major surgery, and Ashley (Graham) reached out to me and brought dinner to me because I couldn't drive, so they just go above and beyond for their families."

And while the organization helps families, the roots still stay with the child care services it provides.