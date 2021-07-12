HumanKind's Early Head Start set to open new Lynchburg location this fall

Early Head Start, a child care program administered locally by the Lynchburg nonprofit HumanKind, is set to open its doors at a new city location this fall.
The free program, licensed by the Virginia Department of Social Services, is designed to assist families in need. It currently operates out of three locations, one each in Amherst and Bedford and a temporary location on Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg, which will not be used once the new location opens.
The new center will be located on Fenwick Drive, off Fort Avenue near Sheffield Elementary School, and is set to open sometime this fall.
Another local nonprofit, Lynchburg Community Action Group, operates the Head Start early childhood education program for children ages 3 to 4. After looking at the numbers and working with families, HumanKind officials realized there was a big need for child care for ages 0 to 3.
"We would have families that we were serving that were living in poverty... who had young children and we could give them access to education, to employment, to transportation," said Ashley Graham, director of family and children’s services at HumanKind and EHS. "But the one thing that continued to be a barrier for families to achieve their goals was to find safe, affordable, high-quality care for their children."
EHS is 80% federally funded and has local donor support. The 20% local donor support is essential in helping the program unlock the full funding from the federal grant.
The program is set up for families who meet the income eligibility as determined by the Federal Poverty Guidelines, as well as families who receive supplemental security income (SSI) or temporary assistance for needy families (TANF). The number of children ages 0 to 5 who live in poverty in Amherst, Bedford, and Lynchburg is more than 2,200, according to U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The three locations will operate are in areas that The Center for American Progress defines as a "child care desert" — a community where there is a ratio of 3:1 children for every licensed child care slot.
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, that ratio is 9:1 in Amherst County, 21:1 in Bedford County, and 8:1 in Lynchburg, showing the need for child care in the area. That need isn't just on the side of needing more child care workers in these areas — parents are looking for affordable and complete child care in the community.
“Child care, especially for infants and toddlers, continues to be a barrier for families," Graham said.
Joyce Eckel, whose son attends EHS, is no stranger to the work that HumanKind does.
"My second child that is in the program is a fourth generation in the family that has been involved with HumanKind," Eckel said. "So I have been blessed by them and their services."
The organization matches some of its other services with that of EHS, so the program becomes more than just child care services.
"This is not just your typical child care, where your parents drop off and pick up, and are in and out really quickly. This is also a parent support program," Graham said.
"It’s not only the children who get assigned to their own teacher; the parents are assigned to their person who sticks with them during the three years that their child is in the program. They learn the family’s strengths, their needs, their goals, and connect them to all the community resources available to reach their goals, and the families become safe and stable moving forward."
Eckel remembers when HumanKind helped her in a time of need, even though it was outside of the scope of the child care services she needed.
"They go beyond child care services," she said. "I just had major surgery, and Ashley (Graham) reached out to me and brought dinner to me because I couldn't drive, so they just go above and beyond for their families."
And while the organization helps families, the roots still stay with the child care services it provides.
Katie Gillette, a teacher at Early Head Start since the first day who is currently transitioning into a center manager role for the new Lynchburg location, knows how passionate her fellow teachers are about helping the children.
"My passion is working with children and families," Gillette said. "I really enjoy being in the classroom, getting down there and playing with the students ... and experiencing the milestones like the children's first words is really exciting."
Despite the Fenwick Drive location not being open yet, the program already has filled up its Lynchburg site. There still are a few openings for the Amherst and Bedford locations.
"Early Head Start is a part of the solution to solving our community's infant and toddler child care crisis," Graham said. "It allows parents to get to work, children to learn and grow, and families to thrive. We are excited to bring this to our region for the first time."