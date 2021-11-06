Hundreds of female hygiene products donated to Afghan refugees from new initiative from Junior League

The second distribution option is a monthly subscription and enables the PAD Center to meet the specific needs of an individual. Each month, women can pick up their subscription of feminine hygiene products from the YWCA or the office that referred them. These kits will be tailored to the preferences of clients as supplies allow.

Rezai said JLL set aside $50,000 and a certain amount of that commits to about 1,000 Immediate Response Kits per year.

“However, anytime we get a donation of products or money it allows us to continue funding in some way to support the program long into the future,” she said.

She said she wants to make sure that when the program gets on its own feet, whether that’s moving into the YWCA or becomes its own nonprofit, that JLL can offer some support for it in its first year of operation.

Last year, it received a grant from the Al Stroobants Foundation to be able to purchase a full year of Immediate Response Kits.

“It's your body and sometimes you don't know that much about it,” Rezai said. “So we're not healthcare professionals, but we are out distributing products for people to learn what they like and make sure they're managing their periods effectively. And that's not taking away from something else more important in their lives they need to be focusing on like work or feeding their kids or that decision in the grocery store of, 'Can I buy diapers or can I manage my period this month?'”

