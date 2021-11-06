Hundreds of female hygiene products donated to Afghan refugees from new initiative from Junior League

Fort Pickett in Nottoway County received about 6,000 refugees from Afghanistan.
Of those, about 300 were pregnant.
So when the Junior League of Lynchburg contacted Kerry Mossler, community relations liaison for Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville, about sending hygiene packs for women, she was happy to make the drive to Lynchburg on Wednesday.
She hadn’t realized there were 500 packs waiting for her though.
And was able to fill up her minivan with about half of them and was planning a second trip back soon.
Mossler plans to take some to the hospital but most will go directly to Fort Pickett for the refugee women there.
She said there has been a tremendous outpouring from the community for baby supplies, clothing for men and women and toys, as many of the refugees never got a chance to pack anything.
“They do not speak English; for the most part and they're frightened and a lot of them don't get to have their other children with them,” she said. “So it's a harrowing time. Some have literally come with just the clothes on their back and nothing else.”
She said two refugee guests arrived to the hospital with no shoes after they lost them in the middle of the night traveling to America.
“I had one refugee patient that her husband was killed by the Taliban and she had her first child there at the hospital,” Mossler said. “So it's been a life-changing experience to put faces with the stories you hear in the news.”
Which is why those 500 packets of personal hygiene products to donate to those women are so helpful, Mossler said.
The Junior League (JLL) believes periods are a basic bodily function for about half of the population, but feminine hygiene products are not covered by food stamps or Medicaid, making them unaffordable for many women living in poverty.
The organization’s newest initiative is working to alleviate period poverty in Central Virginia and has been doing that through its Period Access Distribution (PAD) Center, which has been in operation about six months.
The PAD Center is an initiative of JLL, serving in conjunction with the YWCA of Central Virginia and Gleaning for the World, JLL Focus Area Committee Chair Nina Rezai said.
She said the PAD Center actually came from a series of roundtables that JLL held three years ago after meeting with community partners in mental health, homelessness and food scarcity to see where there were gaps remaining for the Lynchburg community.
“We wanted to make a collaborative effort at something that no one was doing anything about and how fitting for that to be period poverty,” she said.
With that, the organization began having conversations with the YWCA of Central Virginia and Gleaning for the World in Concord.
The YWCA offered up office space at its location on Church Street to hold office hours for clients -- 45 so far -- on Mondays and Thursdays and all inventories are stored at the Gleaning for the World warehouse in Concord, which gets picked up on a monthly basis.
Clients are referred to the program through other organizations such as the Community Access Network, Johnson’s Health Center and Miriam’s House.
“This is really something different that the community hasn't seen come from the Junior League in a long time and this isn't always a happy feel good time,” Rezai said. “We're having these hard conversations with women to talk about feminine hygiene and in places where the system maybe left some gaps in that.”
Maegan Fallen, president of JLL, said the organization has been a part of the Lynchburg community for 95 years and she looks forward to the ways the center will continue to grow and serve the residents of the community.
The PAD Center gives out two different deliverables. The first is an Immediate Response Kit containing 10 pads or tampons, five liners and some wipes along with an information card about getting enrolled into monthly services.
The second distribution option is a monthly subscription and enables the PAD Center to meet the specific needs of an individual. Each month, women can pick up their subscription of feminine hygiene products from the YWCA or the office that referred them. These kits will be tailored to the preferences of clients as supplies allow.
Rezai said JLL set aside $50,000 and a certain amount of that commits to about 1,000 Immediate Response Kits per year.
“However, anytime we get a donation of products or money it allows us to continue funding in some way to support the program long into the future,” she said.
She said she wants to make sure that when the program gets on its own feet, whether that’s moving into the YWCA or becomes its own nonprofit, that JLL can offer some support for it in its first year of operation.
Last year, it received a grant from the Al Stroobants Foundation to be able to purchase a full year of Immediate Response Kits.
“It's your body and sometimes you don't know that much about it,” Rezai said. “So we're not healthcare professionals, but we are out distributing products for people to learn what they like and make sure they're managing their periods effectively. And that's not taking away from something else more important in their lives they need to be focusing on like work or feeding their kids or that decision in the grocery store of, 'Can I buy diapers or can I manage my period this month?'”