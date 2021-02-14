Hundreds of Lynchburg residents still have no power following weekend ice

Some Lynchburg area residents could be without power until Tuesday night after ice downed trees and power lines over the weekend.

As of Sunday night Appalachian Power company said 21,400 of its customers in Virginia were without power down from a peak of 42,000 on Saturday. More than 1,800 of those still without power going into Monday were in Lynchburg and its surrounding counties.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials anticipated power being restored in the Lynchburg area by 10 p.m. Tuesday night and noted crews would work on the largest outages before moving to the smaller outages.

Counties most affected included Franklin, with 7,545 customers out of service; Floyd, 4,718; Henry, 3,611; Campbell, 1,326; Montgomery, 876; Pittsylvania, 742; and Patrick, 648, according to an APCo news release.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, Russell Woods Drive in Campbell County remained closed Sunday night as a result of a downed power line.

"Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch," APCo said in the release.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.