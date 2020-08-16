'I get to take a seat as a student as well': Area teachers learn new skills in preparation for unusual school year

Artice Appling feels like a first-year teacher all over again, despite having spent the past 17 years in a classroom.
The seventh-grade math teacher at Sandusky Middle School and other Lynchburg City Schools teachers returned to buildings earlier this month to prepare virtual classrooms, assignments and resources for students to use as they begin the school year from home next week.
In any other school year, Appling would be decorating bulletin boards and placing name tags on desks. Instead, she sits alone in a classroom meant for 24. This will be her view, at least for the first nine weeks of the school year.
"This is something that no teacher has ever experienced or expected to experience when they entered the teaching field," Appling said. "It's almost like everyone is a first-year teacher and the buzz and excitement around that is keeping us joyful about what is to come."
Educators in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties are gearing up for what is sure to be a defining moment in their careers, as the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how they do their jobs.
Reimagining education
Like other teachers, Braxton Carter, seventh-grade science teacher at Sandusky Middle School, said he’ll be using several online programs such as Zoom and Google Classroom to teach students remotely.
Since students will see Carter in Zoom calls and prerecorded instructional videos, he still decorated his classroom so they didn’t see him in an empty space. He omitted the bean bags and carpet spaces he typically sets up for students.
“I am missing those aspects,” Carter said. “It’s interesting seeing my classroom like this.”
Carter is starting his second year in Lynchburg City Schools and fourth year teaching. As a young teacher, Carter said he never pictured his career starting off like this.
“Since March, I’ve seen this as an opportunity to grow as a teacher,” he said. “I see this as an opportunity for us to reimagine education.”
For the past two weeks leading up to the division's Aug. 24 start date, Nelson County Public School teachers have immersed themselves in professional development and training to make sure they have the resources and knowledge to effectively navigate remote learning.
Like those in Lynchburg City Schools, Nelson County students will learn entirely remotely for the first nine weeks of the school year.
Wendy Lane, special education teacher at Rockfish River Elementary School in Afton, said these past weeks have been "crucial."
Both Lane and Elizabeth Knight, a social studies teacher at Nelson County High School, had the opportunity to participate in summer school, something the two lauded. Lane said summer school allowed division officials to get a taste for what worked and what didn't.
Lane said she was grateful the Nelson County School Board arrived at the decision to go fully remote and for its consideration of what parents, teachers and students wanted.
"As a [special education teacher], as a parent of a Nelson County student, as a parent in general, I see it from every angle," Lane said. "Even in the shifting nature of their own guidance, they're trying to include us to hear that feedback and adjust in areas where they are capable of doing."
Lynchburg City Schools teachers are working in grade level content "pods," Appling said. So, she's working with other seventh-grade math teachers in the division to create consistent content for their students.
Appling said teachers will be using online resources students already are familiar with, such as Google Classroom and Kahoot, in order to help them learn and engage with their classmates until they can get back into school buildings.
"When I first started teaching, you didn't hear buzz words like 'blended learning' or 'flipped classroom,'" Appling said.
The pandemic has created many challenges to education and to teaching, but it's also given Appling a chance to reconnect with the teaching profession and learn new skills.
"I get to take a seat as a student as well and learn from my peers and learn from our curriculum instructional department," she said. "It's affording me the opportunity to grow in my profession."
Wanda Smith, supervisor of math, science, gifted and elective programs in Amherst County Public Schools, is charged with overseeing the division’s virtual learning. She recently pushed for more time to prepare the virtual content, asking the Amherst County School Board to delay the start of school. The board pushed the start date to Sept. 9, which Smith said is helpful as administrators work to modify the Virtual Virginia content it is rolling out.
“In all things we do for our students in Amherst County, we want to put out the best possible product. We don’t want to just slap something in front of the students just to say that we have completed content,” Smith recently told the board.
In Nelson County, four days per week, teachers across all grade levels will participate in a mix of real-time and digital or online learning not occurring in real time, called synchronous learning and asynchronous learning, respectively. Fridays will be dedicated to completing assignments and students can work at their own pace.
Teachers also will have dedicated office hours at the end of each day to connect with students on a one-on-one basis at the request of either the student or the family.
Lane said she would miss the "authentic interactions that happen in the classroom" most and the learning experiences that come with them. Only a select few special needs students are allowed in-person instruction according to their Individualized Education Program, all other students are expected to learn remotely.
"It's uncharted territory, but it's going to launch us into 21st century learning," Lane said of remote learning at the elementary level.
Coping with the changes
Crystal DeLong, history teacher at Liberty High School, said she’ll most miss greeting her students as they arrive at her classroom each day.
As she returned to school earlier this month to begin decorating her virtual classroom and learning new ways to connect with students virtually, DeLong realized she won’t be able to greet her students with a warm smile and cheerful “Hello” as they enter her room.
Instead, students will log into her classroom on Canvas, an online learning management system, and be greeted by a Bitmoji avatar version of DeLong. A Ruth Bader Ginsburg mug on the desk in her virtual classroom will allow students to see some of her personality.
For Knight, the answer to what she would miss most from the traditional classroom setting was clear: the students.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Knight said. “When they come in for the first time … and then the birthdays and the ‘good job last night, I saw your game.’ That’s the stuff we live for as teachers. That connection you have with these amazing human beings.”
The division plans to have its students in grades pre-K through six receiving in-person instruction five days per week when the school year begins after Labor Day. Seventh graders, eighth graders and high schoolers will receive virtual instruction primarily in the fall, with each student connected to a “learning coach” throughout the school day to provide support and determine days when students may need to come into buildings for individual or small-group interactions with teachers.
DeLong said she and other teachers in the division are up for the challenge. As a teacher, she said, she’s no stranger to rising to the challenge, adapting and remaining flexible.
One change DeLong has chosen to look forward to in this abnormal year is smaller class sizes. Typically, she said, she has 25 to 27 students in a class. This year it’ll be closer to 10 in order to achieve social distancing.
“How long have we been asking for smaller class sizes?” DeLong asked. “That’s the key, finding the positives in this difficult situation.”
DeLong said these changes will allow her middle and high school students to take ownership of their learning and learn to be self-advocates — two skills she strives to teach them in traditional school years.
“While this may not be the ideal classroom that I would have envisioned if I got to pick, it is exciting to have opportunities to learn how to connect with students on a virtual level,” DeLong said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.