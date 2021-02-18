Icy roads make Lynchburg-area driving treacherous, but power outages are few

A mix of wintry precipitation that began early Thursday continued through the day, closing schools and turning driving into a hazard. Sleet and freezing rain, not snow, were the main threats as officials urged residents to stay home if at all possible.

One example of the ill effects of the icy roads: Lynchburg police responded to two vehicle crashes around 6 a.m. Thursday on the Carter Glass Memorial Bridge between Lynchburg and Amherst County, according to Lt. Lisa Singleton.

Singleton said the two crashes, which occurred independently of one another, were caused by ice that accumulated on the bridge roadway. No injuries were reported, but the crashes caused one vehicle to overturn and another to come to a rest on its side. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene, and no charges were filed in connection with the crashes, Singleton said.

Outside Lynchburg, state law enforcement officials on Thursday responded to dozens of crashes.