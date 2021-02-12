Icy weather closes Lynchburg-area schools, imperils roadways

“Local crews and contractors are on alert and prepared to respond as outages arise, with plans to move to affected areas as needed,” Teresa Hamilton Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, said in an email.

Nick Fillo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office, said the storm affected different parts of the region to varying degrees. For example, Bedford County recorded an inch of sleet, while parts of Amherst County saw two to three inches of snow. Other parts of the region, including in Campbell County, reported just a fraction of an inch of freezing rain.

“Further north, where the air was colder, that’s where you saw more snow,” he said. “Whereas further south, you had more warm air, which allowed the precipitation to fall in combination of sleet and freezing rain.”

Fillo said the region is expected to see more sleet and rain throughout the weekend. The total amount of accumulated precipitation is forecasted to be light, but he stressed the coming winter weather will likely leave bridges and roads slick with ice.

“It will be a particularly hazardous travel situation,” Fillo said of the weekend weather. “The weight of the ice will have the potential to weigh down tree limbs, which can cause them to snap. There is a potential for power outages.”

