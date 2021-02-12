Icy weather closes Lynchburg-area schools, imperils roadways

An overnight mixture of freezing rain, snow and sleet left a layer of ice across the Lynchburg region Friday morning, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and forcing schools across the region to close their doors.
Lynchburg officials and police strongly encouraged residents to avoid travel Friday as crews worked to clear the roads of ice and debris. With more storms on the horizon, forecasters warned the wintry weather is likely to continue into the weekend.
“Although primary and secondary streets have been treated, the low temperatures have made them extremely icy,” Lynchburg Public Works wrote in a Facebook post Friday morning. “If you must travel please use extreme caution, reduce your speed, leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead and be aware of black ice, especially on bridges and underpasses.”
Carrie Dungan, a spokesperson for the Lynchburg Police Department, said officers responded to four vehicle collisions Thursday evening and Friday morning that were caused by inclement weather. No serious injuries or fatalities were reported.
Impassable roads forced public school systems in the area to close for the day, though some localities offered remote learning. In addition to suspending instruction, Lynchburg City Schools also halted its meal delivery service because of the icy roadways.
Local colleges and universities shuttered their campuses in response to the weather. However, not everyone got to enjoy a snow day. Students at the University of Lynchburg, Randolph College and Central Virginia Community College were instructed to attend virtual classes in lieu of in-person instruction.
The storm prompted Lynchburg officials to delay the first round of vaccinations for essential workers at the region’s new mass vaccination center at Candlers Station. About 100 employees were scheduled to be vaccinated at the center on Friday. The shots now will be given on Monday.
Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Paula Jones said the storm left ice over much of the region. But she said road conditions were most hazardous in the areas north of Lynchburg where the elevation is higher, including in large parts of Amherst and Nelson counties.
Jones said crews were expected to spend much of the day clearing essential roads but noted the icy conditions and low temperatures made the work slow-going.
The ice storm resulted in no significant damage to property or local infrastructure, according to officials.
Local power companies reported just a handful of outages. Appalachian Power, which serves more than 100,000 customers in the region, said crews are now gearing up for another round of winter weather that is expected to bring more freezing rain and sleet this weekend.
“Local crews and contractors are on alert and prepared to respond as outages arise, with plans to move to affected areas as needed,” Teresa Hamilton Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, said in an email.
Nick Fillo, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office, said the storm affected different parts of the region to varying degrees. For example, Bedford County recorded an inch of sleet, while parts of Amherst County saw two to three inches of snow. Other parts of the region, including in Campbell County, reported just a fraction of an inch of freezing rain.
“Further north, where the air was colder, that’s where you saw more snow,” he said. “Whereas further south, you had more warm air, which allowed the precipitation to fall in combination of sleet and freezing rain.”
Fillo said the region is expected to see more sleet and rain throughout the weekend. The total amount of accumulated precipitation is forecasted to be light, but he stressed the coming winter weather will likely leave bridges and roads slick with ice.
“It will be a particularly hazardous travel situation,” Fillo said of the weekend weather. “The weight of the ice will have the potential to weigh down tree limbs, which can cause them to snap. There is a potential for power outages.”