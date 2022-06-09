'If you’re from Lynchburg, it's part of your history': Miller-Claytor Home's backers aim to raise awareness

The goal of Katheryn Moseley Brown, executive director of the Lynchburg Historical Foundation, is simple — that people know about the Miller-Claytor Home and want to come visit it.

“The house just sits here and people drive by and don’t know,” she said. “I don’t want it to be too museumy but my goal is to get other people to want to do the tours so that we can have this open a couple of days a week and open it back up for the schools.”

The house was built in 1791 for original owner John Miller on 8th and Church streets, where the Bank of America parking garage now stands.

The two-story structure is Lynchburg’s only remaining 18th-century town house.

“It’s not the architectural term like a ‘townhouse’ like we know today,” she said. “I think it was more of a promotional term because when you lived downtown, most people lived above their business or office, but this was solely a home.”

In 1935, a group of citizens, spearheaded by the architect Stanhope Johnson, formed the Lynchburg Historical Society for the express purpose of saving the house, having it dismantled and then reassembled. The city donated a plot of land inside Riverside Park where the house sits today.

“It was the first collective restoration project that Lynchburg ever did because back in 1935, people were still living in Point of Honor,” Brown said, referring to the historic home on Cabell Street.

She said the Junior League, the Lynchburg Art Club and the Architects’ Club all came together with the Historic Foundation to buy the building. Charles Gillette landscaped the yard, which continues to be maintained by the Lynchburg Garden Club. The garden consists of peonies, boxwoods, dogwoods, tulips, Spanish bluebells and lily of the valley.

Before it was put back together, Brown said it was placed in storage for a while, where she believes the separate kitchen building was possibly stolen because it’s never been found again.

Though it’s also labeled as a tavern, Brown said that just meant that if someone was traveling, they could stop in at the house and pay to sleep and eat there.

In 1793, the house was bought by Thomas Watt, son-in-law of Miller, who sold it in 1802 to William Warwick, Lynchburg’s first mayor. In 1810, it was purchased by Benjamin Essex a tailor, and for fifteen years was rented by the family of Owen Owens. Here Mrs. Owens opened a school and generously shared books from her extensive library thus establishing Lynchburg’s first circulating library. In 1835, it was purchased by Samuel Claytor, a tobacco merchant and Virginia state senator.

While the Junior League had offices in there, it opened the house a few days per week for tours while also trying to continuously keep up the condition of the property, which Brown said will be a constant effort.

“Because Lynchburg was spared from being burned during the Civil War, we've been gifted wonderful architecture and we grow up taking it for granted that it's always going to be here,” she said.

In 2004, Susan Buck, a colorist in Colonial Williamsburg, came to the house and did the scrapings for the outside, Brown said, and the color of the exterior are actually the colors of the original house now. She said the house had been decorated for a Victorian-era with mid-century modern furniture and décor and the living room was painted a raspberry sherbet color. It's now an alabaster color.

“The first thing we did was raise money and installed the air conditioning because that made us able to use it year-round. And it also helped deter further deterioration,” Brown said.

The foundation painted the inside and sold off the Victorian furniture, including a grand piano, and received donated fabrics and décor from the 18th century.

Point of Honor and Miller-Claytor overlap in timeframe but they certainly don't overlap in a socioeconomic sense.

“That's a big Federalist, beautiful ornate home that belonged to a very wealthy family,” Brown said. “And this was a simple home for an average family at that time.”

Legend has it that Thomas Jefferson was passing through Lynchburg on his way to Poplar Forest and stopped by the house when the Owens family owned it. At the time, it was believed that tomatoes were poisonous and to debunk this myth, Jefferson actually took a tomato off the vine and ate it.

Brown said the legend has it that the people of Lynchburg followed him around afterwards waiting to see if he’d die from the bite.

Because of this tale, an heirloom tomato sale is held at the house each year. In the future, Brown said she would love for the house to be the site for an old-fashioned tomato fair where people would sell tomato-related dishes like pies and relish.

Most recently, the foundation has completed the painting of the entire interior and exterior. Both are now true to its original state, minus the missing kitchen. The bedroom and bathroom upstairs also were rehabilitated.

Brown’s daughter, a professional costume maker for museum exhibits, donated mockups that are true to the era for the house.

The kitchen upstairs takes the place of what would have been another bedroom and is fully functional for the purpose of events. Originally the kitchen would have been in a separate building outside. Food would have been cooked and prepared there and then carried and brought into the dining room on the second floor.

Alice Primm, a historical color analyst, said the house is called a two-by-two, meaning there were two rooms downstairs and two upstairs, which was common architecture for its time.

“There would be fireplaces that ran from the downstairs into the upstairs room because there was no central heating,” she said. “So the only heat that you got was from the fireplace and all the light was from candlelight.”

The third floor was the attic, which would have been the children’s room, but Primm and Brown say it would have been unusual to have three floors at that time.

Every room would have been connected by a door and that was a way to keep the house healthy, Primm said, allowing for a cross draft.

The 18th-century stairs, still intact in the house, are very narrow for the purpose of conserving space and also simply because feet were much smaller back then, Brown said.

The flooring is all original, which she said Stanhope Johnson, a big preservationist, would have insisted upon.

“Just imagine all the feet that walked across these floors,” Primm said. “They’re so beautiful. They knock my socks off, they’re so beautiful.”

With all the love and work that various groups have put into the house over the last 85 years, Brown just wants people to come back and learn about their history.

“I want them to know that it's here and it's available for tours. I want them to know about the history and the whole preservation process and how Lynchburg preservation really started with the preservation of this little house,” she said. “If you’re from Lynchburg, it's part of your history. Tomato or no tomato."

