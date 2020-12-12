If you've driven through Madison Heights, you've seen him. This Amherst County man cleans up the business corridor one day at a time.

"This is a good town, but the only thing that makes the news out here is drugs, shootings and fires," Wright said of Madison Heights, the place he has lived almost his entire life. "But there are far more good people here than bad. I want to break that stigmatism."

In the pack over his shoulders, he collects things he has salvaged — a mismatched box of tools rescued off U.S. 29, tire straps and duct tape. He carries it so if anyone needs help, he has the means to offer it.

“People out here will do anything within their power to help you, if they can," Wright said. “Everybody knows everybody by some type of separation.”

He talked about the people he has met, like a woman who pushes a cart through Madison Heights, collecting aluminum cans and bottles to recycle for change.

"Every single thing she has in that cart is what she has left," he said, but when he asked for a cigarette she gave him a few, and weeks later, when he had the chance to return the favor, he did.

"Everybody else looks at her and makes assumptions, but she’s one of the best, good-hearted people I’ve ever met," he said.