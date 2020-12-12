If you've driven through Madison Heights, you've seen him. This Amherst County man cleans up the business corridor one day at a time.

Meet Robbie Wright, who's cleaning up an Amherst County business corridor one day at a time.
On Wednesday morning, his route started at the McDonald's off U.S. 29 Business in Amherst County, embedded in the congestion of big-box stores, fast food drive-thrus and auto shops.
The heavily trafficked business corridor of Madison Heights is a crisscross of telephone wire and fast traffic, with billboards and boxy signs fragmenting the skyline, a sprawl of concrete and asphalt landscape.
And then there’s the trash. Like most major highways, it’s plagued by debris — the kind that blows out of truck beds, is tossed from hands through car windows or accumulates in high-traffic parking lots and in scrubby grass medians.
But in the past few months, there’s been a marked change. According to Amherst County Supervisor Jimmy Ayers, it hasn’t looked this good in years, and he said the county has Robbie Wright to thank.
Wright, 50, made his way out of the McDonald's lot carefully on that recent Wednesday morning. As he picked his way down the sidewalk, he paused at every intersection, making a head check to watch for sharply turning drivers and other traffic, never crossing a road without first being certain he had a clear line of sight.
It’s a caution bred by more than enough close calls, he said, with a line he would repeat many times that morning: “I learned it the hard way.”
Bundled against the cold in a ski cap, gloves and a reflective vest over a hoodie, Wright carried a well-loved walking stick, a stick magnet and a trash picker. He walks a route along U.S. 29 through Madison Height almost every day. In a matter of months, he estimates he has collected thousands of gallons of refuse — not to mention an assortment of hidden treasures he recycles or rehouses, like heaps of scrap metal that he gives to people he knows will put it to good use.
He’s not getting paid. He doesn’t work for anyone. And he doesn’t have a particular end in sight. The mission started in February, when some health issues left him waiting for disability insurance, in limbo and bored.
Wright said he just started walking. When he started walking, he started seeing the trash.
"I just started picking it up," he said. "One mile turned into two, two turned into 10, right now I average about 17 a day.”
His route is bounded by the Main Street exit that takes you back to Lynchburg to the south, and the Sheetz to the north, winding through side streets and parking lots before cutting back down 29 Business.
The best thing about it, he said, was how it was bringing the community back together. He has people reaching out every day, and the community has rallied behind him — from county supervisors, to the sheriff's office, to commuters who slow their cars to throw him a wave or a "keep doin' what you're doin'" out a rolled-down window.
The city of Lynchburg supplied him with trash pickers and a hundred 50-gallon trash bags — which he filled with roughly 5,000 gallons of trash in about six months. He has the backing of people such as Virginia Myers, who heads the recently formed Coalition for a Cleaner County in Amherst, a small group dedicated to picking up litter in the community.
She called Robbie "an absolute gem of a person," one everyone knows to look for if they make a daily commute along 29 Business, his lean figure and ball cap a well-known silhouette as he plods methodically along the roadway.
"His model is something that the county is inspired by," Myers said. "Someone who is that keenly focused on keeping a part of his hometown beautiful is a really inspiring thing."
Wright's trek was punctuated by the numbing roar of traffic, and he set his shoulders against the concrete-shaking blare of semis, running his stick magnet along the lip of the curb. Part of his mission is cleaning up things that will puncture tires — like scrap metal from old wrecks, rusted screws and razorblades. One of his most common finds are tire weights, and he passes them along to a friend who melts them down to use for ammunition.
When he started, Wright said he would find hypodermic needles almost every day. Now, months into his journey, he almost never sees them anymore.
"This is a good town, but the only thing that makes the news out here is drugs, shootings and fires," Wright said of Madison Heights, the place he has lived almost his entire life. "But there are far more good people here than bad. I want to break that stigmatism."
In the pack over his shoulders, he collects things he has salvaged — a mismatched box of tools rescued off U.S. 29, tire straps and duct tape. He carries it so if anyone needs help, he has the means to offer it.
“People out here will do anything within their power to help you, if they can," Wright said. “Everybody knows everybody by some type of separation.”
He talked about the people he has met, like a woman who pushes a cart through Madison Heights, collecting aluminum cans and bottles to recycle for change.
"Every single thing she has in that cart is what she has left," he said, but when he asked for a cigarette she gave him a few, and weeks later, when he had the chance to return the favor, he did.
"Everybody else looks at her and makes assumptions, but she’s one of the best, good-hearted people I’ve ever met," he said.
Wright logs his journey through a series of Facebook posts punctuated by photos of sunsets and cool finds, encouraging people to "be kind to one another" and, always, "stay safe out there."
The photographs, snapped from his cellphone, relish the mundane — a shot of the water tower or the highway sloping toward Amherst under a blue sky — made beautiful by his intentions.
“This fulfills me. I like giving back to a community that has gave me so much," Wright said. "This is the least I can do."
Ayers, who has spent his whole life in Amherst County, said most people don't take pride in their communities any more. And Madison Heights, more than anywhere, had garnered a reputation looking unkept and blighted by litter.
"People blatantly don’t care. But obviously, Robbie does," Ayers said. "He cares about his community, he cares about what it looks like. And if a lot more folks were like Robbie and had care and compassion for the community like he does, we would be a very clean and spotless community.”
Wright said he has no intention of stopping — he enjoys the exercise, meeting new people and learning more about his community. Offhand, he mentioned other goals, like hiking the Appalachian Trail or learning new crafts, always picking up skills at the odd jobs he works around town.
But later, when asked about it again — if he'll leave to try his hand at the AT or a new town — he shrugged, took out his phone and snapped a picture of an American flag the breeze was catching at just the right angle.
"I think I'm content to do what I'm doing here now," he said. "I'd like to say yes, but who is going to take care of all of this if I'm gone?"
