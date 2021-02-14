Improvements to intersection of Timberlake, Waterlick roads delayed

To make the project more attractive, VDOT reevaluated the traffic delays at the intersection and determined that some of the work could be accomplished during daytime hours. Some portions of the work will still require night work.

Jones said the delay is frustrating for the department, and she imagined it was also frustrating for residents living in the area.

"We want to get them the best project out there that we can, and certainly for the best price," she said. “I’m sure there will be some frustrations, but hopefully the project will be worked out in the end and we can have those improvements at that intersection."

This was a project important to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, and the highly-congested, high traffic area has long been a problem area, according to Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator.

He said it's disappointing to see the project delayed, but that the county will be glad to see it happen when it does.

One of the major commercial corridors in the county, the intersection of Timberlake and Waterlick roads is bracketed by churches, businesses and residences, and Tweedy said it has more traffic volume than almost any other intersection in the county.