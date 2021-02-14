Improvements to intersection of Timberlake, Waterlick roads delayed

Campbell County residents will have to wait a little longer before they begin to see improvements to the highly trafficked intersection of Timberlake and Waterlick roads after the Virginia Department of Transportation announced reconstruction delays.
The highly anticipated $3.2 million project, submitted and approved for Smart Scale funding in 2017, is not slated for completion until 2023 after receiving no bids from contractors when it was advertised late last year.
Initially, the project was slated for completion in late 2021 or 2022.
An updated schedule would be available later this year, VDOT said in a news release Thursday. The department plans to re-advertise in April or May with a few tweaks to make the project more attractive to potential bidders.
Paula Jones, Lynchburg district communications manager for VDOT, said a project receiving no bids is not a frequent occurrence, but it does happen.
She said it can depend on a lot of variables, such as the economy, the size of the project, how lucrative it is and the saturation of other similar jobs in the area. In this case, the initial project advertisement indicated that any work during construction requiring a lane closure would occur overnight or on weekends. This can be a deterrent for contractors for a number of reasons she said. Working at nighttime can often mean added expenses.
To make the project more attractive, VDOT reevaluated the traffic delays at the intersection and determined that some of the work could be accomplished during daytime hours. Some portions of the work will still require night work.
Jones said the delay is frustrating for the department, and she imagined it was also frustrating for residents living in the area.
"We want to get them the best project out there that we can, and certainly for the best price," she said. “I’m sure there will be some frustrations, but hopefully the project will be worked out in the end and we can have those improvements at that intersection."
This was a project important to the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, and the highly-congested, high traffic area has long been a problem area, according to Clif Tweedy, deputy county administrator.
He said it's disappointing to see the project delayed, but that the county will be glad to see it happen when it does.
One of the major commercial corridors in the county, the intersection of Timberlake and Waterlick roads is bracketed by churches, businesses and residences, and Tweedy said it has more traffic volume than almost any other intersection in the county.
The purpose of the VDOT project is to improve the operations and safety of the existing intersection by extending and offsetting the left turn lanes on Timberlake Road, and extending the right turn lane westbound on Waterlick Road.
In addition, Waterlick Road west of the intersection will be widened to accommodate left-turning truck movements.
Tweedy agreed that it was relatively unusual for a project to get no bids, but said it was evident that it was a challenge from a contractor's perspective, and that with VDOT's reevaluation, and all of the work no longer being relegated to nighttime, he hopes it will bring in more competitive bids.
"No one likes to be delayed when they are trying to go wherever they want to go," he said of the intersection. "We want [the project] to be done cost-effectively as soon as it’s feasible so it can improve traffic flow and can be used for the citizens and the businesses out there.”