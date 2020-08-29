In a year full of challenges, Lynchburg-area pastors focus on faith, hope

The year 2020 has brought so much turmoil: the coronavirus. Racial injustices. Violence and shootings. Natural disasters. And most recently and locally, the resignation of Liberty University's president, Jerry Falwell Jr., under a cloud of scandal that has shaken the evangelical community.
And while residents of Lynchburg — a city full of churches — are undoubtedly having many spiritual conversations about what’s happening in the world, one local pastor said he isn’t sure it’s any easier than it’s been in the past.
“Our culture, locally and nationally, seems to be exceedingly polarized,” Brenton Lehman, teaching and discipleship pastor at Gospel Community Church Rivermont, said. “Our hope is that gathering under the name of Jesus, not a political party or social group, we can practice a better way of relating to one another even when we see things differently. It’s not easy, and we are learning more each day. Sometimes we don’t always get it right. But it’s worth it. In fact, in our opinion, it seems necessary.”
He said staff has not wanted to ignore the political, racial, and cultural tensions and transitions happening in the community because they each affect people in very real ways.
“Over these months in a pandemic, escalating racial and political tensions, and local scandal, we have sought to create space for grief, lament, honest prayers, and in the end lift our eyes to Jesus,” he said. “This week at both congregations [at Rivermont and the church's other location, College Hill], we will do just that.”
Lehman said worship will begin by trying to acknowledge the wide spectrum of emotion and dispositions from those joining in person as well as those streaming services live.
“We’ll start by grieving and praying together over the racialized violence, shootings, and leadership transitions such as at LU. Then we’ll observe communion, anchoring our hope as people of God in the person and work of Jesus which is our healing, comfort, and hope,” he said. “Through the rest of our worship, we will address the humility that is necessary to navigate such complex and painful days, while lifting our eyes to Jesus, who is our great hope and the hope of the world.”
Jon Dupin, lead pastor at Waymaker Church, said uncertainty is certain, but hope is always at hand.
“All that is upon on our times, from pandemics to polarizing views, from violent natural forces to violent upheaval, has been faced by the global, historical church,” he said. “Our generation is no different, but our mission is the same: be light and salt to the world.”
As a believer and follower of Jesus and a local pastor, Dupin said he will remind people that Christian faith does not resent or run from pain and problems.
“Christ himself faced these things and commissioned us all to step into human struggle to bring faith, hope and love, to give divine purpose to it all,” he said.
Regarding leaders who fall, Dupin said the New Testament gives clear guidance to be sparing in judgment, intolerant of gossip, limitless in forgiveness and radical in restoration, to speak the truth in love and rebuke mainly to heal.
“Our faith is based fundamentally on the idea that Christ and His church are spiritual agents of redemption and restoration in a world of brokenness,” he said. “Furthermore, any genuinely repentant person can and should be led back to wholeness and right standing in communities of Christ followers, if he or she desires.”
Ron Cox, executive pastor at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, said the church’s responses to both local and national tensions have been evident in its worship, discipleship and mission over the last several months.
“In worship, we are walking through a sermon series on the Living Psalms that allows us to address issues that strain the heart each week,” he said. “These issues include addressing and praying for healing from the coronavirus, energy and wisdom for national and local school leaders and teachers, a call for racial and ethnic reconciliation, a hope and caring for those struggling with economic strain in the midst of multiple stressors.”
Since March, the pastors have posted daily devotionals on the church’s YouTube channel that often address the call for healing, reconciliation, and hope.
Cox said church leaders hold Sunday-afternoon Zoom prayer meetings focusing on healing from the coronavirus, concerns over current events such as hurricane relief, racial reconciliation, wisdom for school officials and for their families.
On the first Tuesday of each month, there is a congregational day of fasting with topics that have included seeking God for families both local and abroad in this time of challenge.
“In the summer, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, our denomination, has also called for a day of fasting and lament after the tragic deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky, and George Floyd in Minnesota,” Cox said, referring to three high-profile deaths of Black individuals this year. “In our weekly Zoom discipleship meetings and in ongoing considerations of outreach, we embrace values to be Christ-centered and relational. These values often take us into our community with love, concern, and hope.”
The message at St. John's Episcopal Church from the beginning of the pandemic, throughout social change, the erosion of civility between polarized political parties, and as the community witnesses the destructive power of natural disasters is simple: God is with us.
“We are not the first nor are we the last human generation to experience drastic change,” the Rev. Chris Roussell said. “In the midst of these changes, God is faithful and God's love is eternal. Everything else is temporary and of this world. Even coronavirus is temporary and will end. Racism and all evils will end. Suffering will end. God's promise appears in both the Old and New Testaments which will be fulfilled when Jesus Christ returns which is that all tears will be wiped away.”
He said Christians are called most specifically during these times of difficulty by living lives of "faith, hope, and love" based on 1 Corinthians 13:13.
“Of these, 'love is the greatest' because love is eternal because God is love,” he said. "If we live with love for God and love for one another we can 'bear all things and endure all things.'"
