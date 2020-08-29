In a year full of challenges, Lynchburg-area pastors focus on faith, hope

“Over these months in a pandemic, escalating racial and political tensions, and local scandal, we have sought to create space for grief, lament, honest prayers, and in the end lift our eyes to Jesus,” he said. “This week at both congregations [at Rivermont and the church's other location, College Hill], we will do just that.”

Lehman said worship will begin by trying to acknowledge the wide spectrum of emotion and dispositions from those joining in person as well as those streaming services live.

“We’ll start by grieving and praying together over the racialized violence, shootings, and leadership transitions such as at LU. Then we’ll observe communion, anchoring our hope as people of God in the person and work of Jesus which is our healing, comfort, and hope,” he said. “Through the rest of our worship, we will address the humility that is necessary to navigate such complex and painful days, while lifting our eyes to Jesus, who is our great hope and the hope of the world.”

Jon Dupin, lead pastor at Waymaker Church, said uncertainty is certain, but hope is always at hand.