In an effort to break the poverty cycle, three Lynchburg-area nonprofits team up

Three local nonprofits serving children have left their silos to come together to create a new collaborative.
The Kid First Collaborative, made up of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, and Jubilee Family Development Center has a purpose to provide the integrated prevention services needed to begin breaking down the cycle of poverty at a larger scale.
Examples of their planned initiatives include recruiting volunteers, pairing more young people with mentors and collaborating with each other to better use resources.
The group began seriously looking into starting the collaborative in the fall of 2019 and applied for an AmeriCorps VISTA grant, which has provided two federally paid employees who will work for all three organizations.
The AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteer Coordinator is charged with recruiting volunteers and holding orientations for them, which Mark Sheehan, executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg at 1101 Madison St., said takes a lot off his back as the executive director.
Sheehan said the two government-contracted VISTA members serve for a year and resign if they want. They receive a living expense and a scholarship for college. The collaborative currently seeks a grant writer, which Wilder said the duties will include writing large partnership grants for each nonprofit.
Ash Gorman, executive director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Virginia at 2901 Langhorne Road, said it’s a huge deal the organizations received the grant and didn’t have to pay anything for the employees.
“The idea is that these two AmeriCorps VISTA members will help to increase the capacity within each organization so that we can have a bigger impact on the communities and we wrote that grant together and it serves all three organizations so that in and of itself was a big deal, and when we won it, the people [who] want AmeriCorps VISTA said, this is kind of groundbreaking for you,” Gorman said.
He said they couldn’t bring any staff on until March 2020, but then COVID-19 hit.
“So it really set us back and set that whole collaboration back in our ability to really promote it because we couldn’t do the things that we wanted to do under the COVID restrictions,” he said.
While the idea and the actual collaboration began right on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gorman said the virus stymied the collaborative’s momentum so it now is starting back up again.
“So we’re kind of having to start again anew with our efforts to go out and recruit,” he said.
Sheehan said the idea first came about in 2014 when all three organizations participated in Mustaches for Kids Lynchburg, a volunteer-run organization with the goal of raising money for local children’s charities while growing mustaches.
“We saw how a collaborative model worked as far as fundraising,” he said. “And if we can drive more resources to our community, to the kids that needed the most, we should start driving graduation rates up and help with some of the violence in the neighborhoods. So we’re ahead of the curve on trying to find solutions.”
Gorman said the group didn’t formalize anything for quite some time but there was a kind of commitment by the three organizations to show the rest of the community they wanted to work together for the betterment of children in the area.
“And we’re not really into worrying about who’s getting credit for what or who’s raising the most money,” he said.
The collaborative is not a nonprofit itself but has created a committee made up of board members from all three organizations.
“We are still three separate organizations that are working towards a common goal, which is to alleviate poverty within some of the families that we all serve,” Gorman said.
BBBS works to get children enrolled in its mentoring program when they’re young and match them with a positive parenting role model in their life to help them make better decisions and realize their full potential.
Boys & Girls Club and Jubilee Family Center are both community centers with programs for children during the day and after-school.
Sterling Wilder, executive director at Jubilee Family Center at 1512 Florida Ave., said each nonprofit group is similar but different.
“We serve similar populations but we all have our special niche in our communities and we can benefit from each other’s resources,” he said.
Wilder said BBBS’ strength is focusing on mentoring and training for mentors, while Boys & Girls Club — an AmeriCorps program — has national programs and measurement tools.
Jubilee focuses on local issues, works with not only youth but families as well and offers a STEAM center.
“It’s all about the kids and serving our community better,” he said. “And seeing how we can work together instead of pulling things apart.”
He hopes the collaboration will be a continuous project where the groups can continue to brainstorm and fine-tune the project and look to make it better.
“My hope is we can grow it and make it more efficient for the betterment of our community.”
Gorman said when they entered the collaboration together, the groups didn’t know what direction they were going and didn’t know what they needed to do as a group.
“We are now working on looking at how we can work together to implement a program,” he said. “And so what we are doing now is making an effort to mentor kids within the two facilities.”
Gorman said Boys & Girls Club and Jubilee are both submitting children and going through the BBBS process to match them with a mentor this coming school year.
The collaborative already has a partnership with Randolph College men’s soccer team, which has committed 25 men to serve as mentors to the children in the program.
“We are showing the rest of the community that we’re going to be able to have a larger impact on the residents of Lynchburg and the surrounding areas when we can come together and do with that for each family in need, instead of working in our silos,” Gorman said. “Now we have multiple agencies talking, communicating and finding out how to meet the needs of all the families in the community.”
Sheehan said he thinks the biggest effort the group has made is measuring what each entity is doing so it can start working together to look for new ways to use resources to make the agencies better.
“We think eventually as the collaboration gets bigger we’ll be able to serve more youth and probably at less cost as well as drive impact throughout the community,” he said.
Gorman said he wants the community to know when organizations serving children come together, they are able to have a bigger effect on the disadvantaged communities they serve.
“Our number one goal is to break the poverty cycle within a lot of these disadvantaged families and so we thought by partnering and having three evidence-based programs that do that very thing, we can make a larger impact and bring other people into this collaboration as time goes on to better suit the needs of the disadvantaged families in Lynchburg,” he said.