In an effort to break the poverty cycle, three Lynchburg-area nonprofits team up

Gorman said Boys & Girls Club and Jubilee are both submitting children and going through the BBBS process to match them with a mentor this coming school year.

The collaborative already has a partnership with Randolph College men’s soccer team, which has committed 25 men to serve as mentors to the children in the program.

“We are showing the rest of the community that we’re going to be able to have a larger impact on the residents of Lynchburg and the surrounding areas when we can come together and do with that for each family in need, instead of working in our silos,” Gorman said. “Now we have multiple agencies talking, communicating and finding out how to meet the needs of all the families in the community.”

Sheehan said he thinks the biggest effort the group has made is measuring what each entity is doing so it can start working together to look for new ways to use resources to make the agencies better.

“We think eventually as the collaboration gets bigger we’ll be able to serve more youth and probably at less cost as well as drive impact throughout the community,” he said.

Gorman said he wants the community to know when organizations serving children come together, they are able to have a bigger effect on the disadvantaged communities they serve.

“Our number one goal is to break the poverty cycle within a lot of these disadvantaged families and so we thought by partnering and having three evidence-based programs that do that very thing, we can make a larger impact and bring other people into this collaboration as time goes on to better suit the needs of the disadvantaged families in Lynchburg,” he said.

