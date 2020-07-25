In an era of social distance, Randolph College offers first drive-thru campus tour

Still, even with dorms vacant and classrooms unoccupied, Randolph is inviting prospective students to tour campus — as long as they agree to wear a mask and stand at a safe distance from others.

“I think it’s important to see the whole college campus and experience college life,” Carter said. “Virtual tours are great but it doesn’t replace the feeling of setting foot on campus.”

Saturday’s drive-thru tour wound through much of the college’s hilly campus off Rivermont Avenue. Participants called into a phone line from their vehicles to listen to a guide provide audio commentary.

Marianne Virnelson, a Randolph alumnae and an admissions counselor, narrated the about two-hour tour, pointing out dorms, student venues and academic buildings along the way.

Virnelson, a former student tour guide, also spoke of the school’s nearly 130-year history and described daily life for an average student.

As the small convoy of cars moved through campus, professors and college administrators stood along the roadways holding welcome signs and waving to the handful of visitors participating in the open house. The group made occasional stops to tour the inside of the Maier Museum and a dorm room.