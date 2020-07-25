In an era of social distance, Randolph College offers first drive-thru campus tour

Prospective college students eager to explore Randolph College in-person this summer and fall will encounter a unique twist on the normal campus tour experience.
As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, the private liberal arts college plans to hold socially-distant open houses and drive-thru tours of campus to mitigate health concerns.
On Saturday, the school held the first of what admissions officials are calling the WildCat D.R.I.V.E., or the Drive-thru Randolph Inside Your Vehicle Experience.
“We’re trying to bring as much of a normal tour as possible while following all the social distancing guidelines,” said Travis Carter, Randolph’s dean of admissions.
Carter described the tour, organized over the last two weeks, as a sort of dry run for a series of open houses scheduled for the fall.
Last week, Randolph President Bradley Bateman announced the school had scrapped plans to hold in-person classes during the fall semester due to a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases and an inability to offer tests to each of the nearly 700 students.
Instead, the 100-acre campus will remain largely empty this year as students continue to learn remotely. School officials hope to resume in-person education in the spring semester depending on the state of the pandemic.
Still, even with dorms vacant and classrooms unoccupied, Randolph is inviting prospective students to tour campus — as long as they agree to wear a mask and stand at a safe distance from others.
“I think it’s important to see the whole college campus and experience college life,” Carter said. “Virtual tours are great but it doesn’t replace the feeling of setting foot on campus.”
Saturday’s drive-thru tour wound through much of the college’s hilly campus off Rivermont Avenue. Participants called into a phone line from their vehicles to listen to a guide provide audio commentary.
Marianne Virnelson, a Randolph alumnae and an admissions counselor, narrated the about two-hour tour, pointing out dorms, student venues and academic buildings along the way.
Virnelson, a former student tour guide, also spoke of the school’s nearly 130-year history and described daily life for an average student.
As the small convoy of cars moved through campus, professors and college administrators stood along the roadways holding welcome signs and waving to the handful of visitors participating in the open house. The group made occasional stops to tour the inside of the Maier Museum and a dorm room.
Kinley Spinks, a high school student from Covington hoping to study medicine, said she appreciated the health precautions Randolph put in place for the open house. She said she is still deciding where to attend college but was drawn to Randolph because of its small class sizes and idyllic campus setting.
“It's beautiful, I absolutely love it here,” she said.
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
