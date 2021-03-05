In era of COVID-19, some Lynchburg-area food truck operators holding off on brick-and-mortar dreams

Steve Anders, owner and pitmaster at Hill City Smokehouse, said his barbecue truck has been vending at various events, festivals, and catering since 2014, setting up with tents and tables.
The plan was always to have a brick-and-mortar location as a base of operations, with a truck or trailer to go along with it. In 2019, the business began talking with investors about a brick-and-mortar spot and even found a good location to build out.
But when COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Anders felt it wasn’t the right time to open one, since no one had any idea how long government-mandated restrictions would last.
“We lost virtually all our catering jobs and public events for the year,” he said. “We were able to do a few pop-ups here and there, but basically the business came to a halt."
This is similar to what some food-truck operators have experienced over the last year. When dine-in restaurants were forced to shut down their indoor dining and offer only carryout, food trucks were nimble enough to continue doing what they always had.
The concept was also a safe haven for businesses that might have otherwise shuttered due to the pandemic.
Linda Hall and Mary Love have owned an event business, Love Is In The Air, for more than 11 years providing cakes, catering and flowers predominantly for weddings. Their business, at 173A Vista Centre Dr., suffered greatly during 2020.
“When we decided to open The Pied Piper, it was more of a ‘staying alive’ move than a ‘start something new’ move,” Hall said of the business that sells homemade sweet and savory hand pies. “When everyone was either scared or prevented from dining out, they were allowed to do takeout, so it actually worked out to be great timing.”
Hall and Love chose to set up their trailer at a permanent location rather than move around with The Pied Piper, so they still had monthly rent and utilities, but cheaper than a brick-and-mortar.
“The biggest benefit was actually being able to provide a place for people to come by for takeout at a convenient location,” she said. “The Pied Piper has been a blessing to us, allowing us to keep things going during the pandemic. We may have gone under were it not for starting this venture.”
Anders, with Hill City Smokehouse, said having the truck allows him to set up at multiple locations in a day and cover lunch and dinner service.
“We don't have to transport and set up under tents any more, but can work and sell out of the truck, which is fully self-contained, and lessens the impact of the weather on us — rain and wind under a tent was no fun. Though we are certainly looking forward to when festivals and events come back, we are not as reliant on them to bring large crowds.”
Jill and Matt Ferguson, owners of Ferguson Family Provisions, a food truck that sells hand-breaded fried fish and shrimp, both have about 40 years of combined experience as general managers for large corporations and said it has been a dream to work for themselves and build a family business.
In the past 10 years they had discussed at length starting a mobile kitchen, but with four children, a mortgage, and all the other costs of life, they had a hard time making that leap of faith and giving up their comfortable salaries, Jill Ferguson said.
Last year Matt Ferguson began developing a menu, finding a trailer and all of the equipment they would need and they opened the food truck in August, with Jill Ferguson resigning from her job two months after.
"The business took off a lot faster than expected,” Jill Ferguson said. “We never imagined that if we opened our own business, that it would be during a pandemic.”
She thinks it the pandemic might have helped the business take off so quickly.
“People still want to eat great, restaurant-quality food but may not feel safe entering a restaurant,” she said. “We really strive to help our guests feel comfortable and accommodate their needs. If they want to order and pay over the phone and have us put their food in the trunk of their car when they pull up, we do that.”
The Fergusons have discussed a brick-and-mortar location and feel like it would limit their reach if they were to settle in one location.
The truck currently serves Lynchburg as well as Bedford and Botetourt counties and has events coming up in Roanoke and Appomattox County in the near future.
“It would certainly be easier to have a building to go to every day, but having our trailer is much less expensive than rent and utilities for a brick-and-mortar,” Jill Ferguson said. “If we did open a storefront in the future, it would be to-go or pickup only.”
Nate and Rachel Gagnon, owners of Carbon Catering — which sells menu items cooked over a wood fire — opened their food truck in Maine in 2019 but moved to Virginia because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many of our catered events such as weddings were canceled in 2020, so we thought since business was poor we might as well move while the house market was good,” Nate Gagnon said. “2020 was a hard year for vending and has, in truth, remained pretty difficult, though we are hopeful for this summer.”
He said opening a brick-and-mortar location is something he and his wife have discussed, but they don't think they will be making moves like that any time soon.
“Because of COVID, we feel less anxious about vending out of a food truck and putting ourselves, and therefore our family, at risk versus being in a brick-and-mortar,” he said.