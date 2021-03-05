In era of COVID-19, some Lynchburg-area food truck operators holding off on brick-and-mortar dreams

“When we decided to open The Pied Piper, it was more of a ‘staying alive’ move than a ‘start something new’ move,” Hall said of the business that sells homemade sweet and savory hand pies. “When everyone was either scared or prevented from dining out, they were allowed to do takeout, so it actually worked out to be great timing.”

Hall and Love chose to set up their trailer at a permanent location rather than move around with The Pied Piper, so they still had monthly rent and utilities, but cheaper than a brick-and-mortar.

“The biggest benefit was actually being able to provide a place for people to come by for takeout at a convenient location,” she said. “The Pied Piper has been a blessing to us, allowing us to keep things going during the pandemic. We may have gone under were it not for starting this venture.”

Anders, with Hill City Smokehouse, said having the truck allows him to set up at multiple locations in a day and cover lunch and dinner service.