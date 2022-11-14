In Lynchburg, a Marine is on a mission to highlight fellow veterans' triumphs

A Marine veteran who now calls Lynchburg home is pursuing a post-service passion of highlighting stories of hope and triumph among fellow veterans with the goal of helping struggling men and women who have come out of military service find inspiration and community.

Nathaniel Cuellar is particularly interested in shifting the focus from the fact that about 22 veterans commit suicide per day to sharing stories of veterans who survived and overcame the desire to end their lives, offering hope and an example to others who are struggling. He was almost among those statistics.

“I don't think that we should be highlighting the fact that they're killing themselves,” Cuellar said. “I think we should be highlighting... the ones that are surviving, what are they doing to get through it? What are they doing to survive? What are they doing to combat these thoughts, and these suicidal tendencies?”

With his camera, his personal experiences, and involvement in various veteran-centered organizations and initiatives, Cuellar is working to document these stories.

Cuellar is one of those veterans who found the strength to survive after a traumatic brain injury and subsequent mental health struggle.

He decided to join the Marines because he dreamed of seeing the world beyond the rural Ohio town where he was raised by his grandparents.

When Cuellar finished high school, he considered his options for the next step. He still knew he wanted to see the world — but college was not for him, nor factory work, so the next best option seemed to be the military.

Cuellar’s opportunity presented itself when the Iraq war was gearing up.

The U.S. military was actively recruiting for its various ranks, and for a young man chomping at the bit to get out in the world and seek adventure, joining the Marines was Cuellar’s answer. Initially, he had intended to join the Army — mainly so he could wear a beret, like the GI Joe action figures he played with growing up. However, life had other plans.

“I remember looking back at my dad... He gave me the little head nod and said I’d better go and do it, because I don’t have many options after that,” Cuellar said. “A few weeks later, I was in Marine Corps boot camp, not sure exactly how I got there.”

After a year and eight months from joining in January 2003, Cuellar reached the rank of sergeant.

“I kept getting meritoriously promoted, and getting put into billets of authority. I did well,” he said.

In the Marines, Cuellar said he felt at home. Having attended nine schools in 12 years due to constantly moving around while growing up, he had operated in a “survive the moment” mode and had not set down roots enough to make many friends. He said he also felt somewhat ostracized among his own family, because his Mexican grandparents — due to racism they faced — discouraged him from speaking Spanish or otherwise “acting Mexican.” Surrounded by new brothers and sisters, Cuellar successfully completed boot camp in three months and was assigned to a fleet slated to ship to Iraq within a year.

When Cuellar’s leadership sought volunteers for Operation Phantom Fury — aka the Second Battle of Fallujah, which began in November 2004 — Cuellar eagerly stepped up.

At about 20 years old, Cuellar found himself writing his will; leaving instructions for how he wished to be laid to rest, should his remains be recovered; and other tasks few young adults ordinarily would do. He also would write a letter to his infant daughter, just in case. He continued writing to his daughter throughout his service.

“Whatever slate I had, it was wiped clean. I looked at everything differently,” Cuellar said. “My brain kind of shifted toward the doom and gloom of everything, and I really didn’t think I was going to be around for very long.”

Cuellar’s life changed even more drastically when he sustained a head injury in Iraq.

In 2006, Cuellar and his team were out driving when they hit an IED, or improvised explosive device.

This sort of incident was no surprise; everyone expected this to happen at about anytime, because these attacks were so common.

“It was just a matter of time,” Cuellar said.

The explosion split Cuellar’s vehicle in half and knocked him unconscious for at least a couple of minutes. Another vehicle coming up behind Cuellar and his team got everyone clear and took them to a hospital. At the time, no one knew Cuellar had sustained a traumatic brain injury. On the surface, he checked out fine. However, its impacts would manifest later in the form of depression, increasingly violent tendencies and mood alterations that he could not control. The traumatic brain injury would not be diagnosed for several years, after his military career ended.

Cuellar admitted he was reluctant to get checked out too thoroughly, even a little embarrassed that he had been injured.

The trauma, both physical and psychological, plunged him into deep depression. Cuellar’s zest for adventure was sapped away. When he reached the end of his 10-year military career in 2011, eight of which had been active service, he found himself with no plan for life, and generally felt in the mire of despair. This dark time was made worse by what Cuellar said was most likely the various heavy drugs prescribed in an attempt to treat the effects of his brain injury.

Cuellar decided he did not want to take part in life anymore — so he attempted to take his.

The next thing Cuellar knew, he woke up in a hospital. Seeing patients around him in worse mental and physical conditions, and "sober" from the various medications he had been on, Cuellar was galvanized to keep going and figure out how to improve his own all-around health.

Cuellar decided to move to Los Angeles, which he had spent time around during his station in San Diego. He sold about everything he owned: televisions, a motorcycle, computers, his furniture. With his car, a bag of clothes, and his camera, Cuellar took off for California to pursue a career in creativity.

He took up work as a studio manager, and also got into filming and photography within the filmmaking industry when he discovered he had a natural eye with a camera.

After a year in Los Angeles, Cuellar decided he had seen and done enough in this realm that had so intrigued him before.

In 2012, Cuellar once again took to his vehicle, which he lived out of on the road. He gradually upgraded from his car, to a station wagon, to a sprinter van, and at last a refurbished flat-nosed school bus which he and his girlfriend transformed. To support himself, Cuellar did contract and freelance work with his camera.

After years spent this way, Cuellar reached another new stage of his life: he wanted to find a place to settle down and call home.

When he came into Lynchburg somewhat by chance, en route to another Virginia destination, Cuellar found that home. The place appealed to him immediately: the architecture, the community, the market that was operating that day, the rolling hills surrounding it. And, as he came to discover, a lively veteran-oriented scene.

The city’s history connected deeply with Cuellar, too.

During the Civil War, Lynchburg functioned as a major railway hub and hospital center, and countless wounded soldiers were among those who came into town via rail. This important infrastructure likely helped the city survive the war relatively intact.

“The idea that an injured veteran was drawn to a place where all these injured veterans were brought to, and because they were brought here the city was given a chance to survive, it's super serendipitous,” Cuellar said. “It’s funny how things work out.”

Cuellar still spends much time at Monument Terrace downtown; it is on his exercise route. He said he has been embraced by the veteran community in the area, and in return has become involved in various veteran services, hoping to help others like him who might be struggling the way he was years ago.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista has allowed him to reconnect to his cowboy roots, working a farm and working with horses, he said.

As an example of his work documenting stories of inspiration and hope for veterans, Cuellar recounted the story of a friend in Nashville who lost both his legs above the knee when he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan.

“He's since come home. He's rehabilitated, he joined the sled hockey team. He made the Tennessee national sled hockey team, and then made the Olympic sled hockey team, and then went to Beijing and won a gold medal for sled hockey,” Cuellar said. “I want to shine a light on people that are… acclimating themselves, or attaching themselves to a cause, to a team, to something bigger than themselves, which is the recipe for success. It's what got us through the fight in the Marine Corps, or the Army, or any of the services. That is the key to success, is community.”

Steve Bozeman, with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, met and befriended Cuellar months ago at Monument Terrace and has worked with him frequently since then.

Bozeman called Cuellar a good role model, and likes his focus on stories of hope. It is also heartening, he said, to see younger veterans becoming involved with veteran-focused initiatives and organizations.

Cuellar hopes to continue using his storytelling and camera to share positive stories of fellow veterans. While he has not released any completed documentary projects, he has many ideas and some works in progress. Cuellar himself feels on a continued upward trajectory and said he does better with fewer medications and regular exercise, dietary treatment, and attention to bloodwork levels.

“I’ve spent most of my time post-Marine Corps trying to better understand why we go through the things that we go through, and that’s why I’m coming to the point now where I’m seeking out groups... and all the charities and things that are helping veterans, because I feel like I have pretty good insight as to what can help,” he said.