In Lynchburg area, plenty of pumpkins left for picking during pandemic

“It’s been an interesting year,” he said. “I think people are looking for a little bit of normal, and in some ways, strawberries and pumpkins seem trivial but it provides them with a little bit of normalcy in such a chaotic and crazy year and something as simple as a pumpkin can bring some of that to people.”

Yoder said the size, quality and quantity of their pumpkins have been exceptional this year thanks to good weather and enough rain in August.

Yoders’ Farm plants pumpkins on four to five acres in Rustburg and grows 30 to 40 different varieties, some best for cooking and others for carving.

“We’ve found with pumpkins, people like a little bit of everything so we try to meet that need,” he said.

The farm was ready to sell pumpkins in late September. In the past, customers haven't usually purchased their pumpkin until later in October when it's cooled down, but Yoder said that hasn’t been the case this year.

“We opened with strong sales for two reasons: people are looking to get out and stay close to home and the other reason is the weather. Last year we had 90-degree days in October but we’ve had a pleasant fall. It’s made people realize: fall is here, so let’s get a pumpkin,” he said.