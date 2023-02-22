U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine made two stops Tuesday in the Hill City to meet with business leaders, school teachers, administrators and parents to discuss how his recent work on Capitol Hill will affect Lynchburg.

Early Tuesday morning, Kaine stopped at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to attend its annual meeting, where he and U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, both spoke briefly to more than 350 city business leaders, each laying out their visions for how the federal government can spark growth in local communities.

Kaine spoke about the resiliency he's seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Americans have bounced back in the aftermath.

"Community and resilience is a little bit of the American story in the last few years," he said.

"A million people have died; businesses have been affected and all over the globe there have been challenges but America has linked arms. And America has demonstrated a resilience."

Good told the audience he's "looking forward again to the federal government being a partner to what you're trying to do and not a barrier to what you're trying to do."

"I hear so much from you ... about the challenges with the workforce and workers. We've got to get Americans back to work and the federal government needs to become a partner in doing that," he added.

Later that morning, Kaine stopped at William Marvin Bass Elementary. Tuesday was National School Bus Driver Appreciation Day, and he touted the accomplishments of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which provided money for Lynchburg City Schools to purchase new electric buses in the coming months.

"Lynchburg received the biggest grant in the state to electrify its ... school bus fleet, so by late fall 2023, a third of the Lynchburg school fleet will be electrified, so 25 of the 75 or so buses," Kaine said.

Kaine added he thinks Lynchburg can become a leader in the commonwealth in electric buses and he hopes other divisions will follow suit when they see the good electric buses do for the environment and the school division's budget.

In October, Lynchburg City Schools announced it received nearly $10 million as a part of a grant program awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency to purchase these buses.

On Tuesday, Reid Wodicka, the division's deputy superintendent of operations and strategic planning, furthered Kaine's comments, saying Lynchburg can become a "leader in the transition to electrification of the school bus fleets.

"We're super excited that students in Lynchburg will have the opportunity," he said. "Nearly a third of our fleet will be transitioned to electric systems. So not only does that relate to environmental protection, but also air quality protection and making sure our students have the best quality learning environment for every single child."

With the division spending roughly $1 million per year on diesel fuel for its bus fleet, Wodicka said electric buses will save the division $250,000 to $300,000 per year.

The buses are expected to arrive in Lynchburg some time in the late fall, Kaine said.

Kaine also held a roundtable with school teachers, principals and parents to discuss issues such as returning to schools after the pandemic, staffing, and career and technical education.

Through his Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals (PREP) Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Kaine said he hopes to help address staffing shortages nationwide when it comes to principals and teachers.

"What we hear again and again, and I heard it from Principal [Monica] Hendricks, heard it from your superintendent, is attracting and retaining teachers is getting to be a real challenge," Kaine said, referring to the principal of Bass Elementary.

Kaine said he is working on an idea to turn some classroom aides into teachers.

"We know they're fantastic teachers because they're in succeeding with kids every day. Can we go to our classroom aides and say, 'Can we create incentives for you to, you know, finish the credential and then you'll be a full classroom teacher?'" Kaine asked.

The senator also said the PREP Act will look at ways to create a more diverse teaching workforce.

Kaine said he would like to see historically Black colleges and universities, such as Virginia University of Lynchburg, train more Black or Latino teachers.

"We would like our classroom teachers to kind of look like the class, so that then that would make more kids like, 'Oh, I want to be a teacher,' which would help also."