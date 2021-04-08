In Lynchburg, Sen. Mark Warner meets with entrepreneurs, discusses challenges to minority-owned businesses

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., spent time Thursday morning in Lynchburg having conversations with Black small business owners regarding the toll of the current health and economic crises on minority-owned businesses.

Speaking at the GR8 PL8 Lounge and Café at 1415 Kemper St., Warner said the challenges of being an entrepreneur, especially a business owner of color or one who is a woman, are exponentially harder.

“Lord knows, after the last 13 months of coming through COVID, we all know how this virus has hurt people of color,” he said.

The federal government has put out $5 trillion trying to help the economy recover during COVID-19, he said, Of that $3 billion went to local governments across Virginia, much of which went to small businesses.

But still, COVID-19 seriously hurt Black-owned businesses, and over the past year, 440,000 such businesses closed — that’s 20% of all Black-owned businesses across the nation, Warner said.

“If we’re going to have any kind of America moving forward that provides for everybody in this room — not just people who look like me — a fair shot or multiple fair shots, because most of us are going to fail the first shot, we’ve got to shake things up,” he said.