In Lynchburg, Sen. Mark Warner meets with entrepreneurs, discusses challenges to minority-owned businesses

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., spent time Thursday morning in Lynchburg having conversations with Black small business owners regarding the toll of the current health and economic crises on minority-owned businesses.
Speaking at the GR8 PL8 Lounge and Café at 1415 Kemper St., Warner said the challenges of being an entrepreneur, especially a business owner of color or one who is a woman, are exponentially harder.
“Lord knows, after the last 13 months of coming through COVID, we all know how this virus has hurt people of color,” he said.
The federal government has put out $5 trillion trying to help the economy recover during COVID-19, he said, Of that $3 billion went to local governments across Virginia, much of which went to small businesses.
But still, COVID-19 seriously hurt Black-owned businesses, and over the past year, 440,000 such businesses closed — that’s 20% of all Black-owned businesses across the nation, Warner said.
“If we’re going to have any kind of America moving forward that provides for everybody in this room — not just people who look like me — a fair shot or multiple fair shots, because most of us are going to fail the first shot, we’ve got to shake things up,” he said.
Warner shared information about another round of the Paycheck Protection Program coming out soon, as well as bills President Joe Biden has signed that are intended to help small businesses.
Stephanie Keener, director of the Small Business Development Center, told attendees, consisting mostly of small business owners, her office is open for free one-on-one counseling and advice for small businesses.
She told them if they have questions about PPP or other programs for small businesses to let her know so her team can advise small businesses as well as pass information along to the Small Business Administration.
“We’ve also been talking to clients a lot lately about their banking relationships,” she said. “I have heard multiple times that sole proprietors go to banks and the bank tells them that sole proprietors aren’t eligible for PPP, and that’s incorrect.”
Michelline Hall, co-owner of the marketing firm Blackwater Branding, said she would like an email to be sent to minority-owned businesses about the resources available, the banking and financial institutions who were at the event on Thursday and which programs were highlighted by Warner.
“And we can continue to share that with our networks, because there were probably tenfold Black businesses who could not come out here today, because they're literally working,” she said.
Hall said she wanted Thursday’s event to be a chance to hear feedback and leave with resources instead of just talking points.
“Maybe because I work in marketing and advertising, but I'm big on actionable items,” she said.
Davina Hunt Bare, owner of DB Homes 4 Hope, a home rental business that aims to help families with their financial stability, said she took all her savings to buy two houses in Lynchburg, but when she went to the bank for a loan, bank officials told her she needed to be in business for two years before she could borrow the money.
“I showed them we've done this successfully. But it doesn't matter because we don't fit the role model,” she said. “We have renovated the properties, interviewed people and we’re targeting minorities to build the community. We even furnish them because we don’t want there to be any barriers.”
She said the project is moving at a snail’s pace because she doesn’t have the access to money she needs.
“And it’s not because we don’t have the desire or don’t work our butts off, because as a group of people, minorities will work, and women, oh my word, we will work,” she said.