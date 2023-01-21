In Lynchburg, soldiers of Task Force Red Dragon are honored

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Saturday recognized 270 Virginia National Guard soldiers in Lynchburg for their recent federal active duty in Africa as part of Task Force Red Dragon.

Soldiers assigned to the task force received the Virginia Governor’s National Service Medal at multiple locations across Virginia, including in Lynchburg at the Virginia National Guard armory on Constitution Lane. Other ceremonies were held in Charlottesville and Suffolk; in all, 800 soldiers across Virginia were recognized Saturday.

More than 1,000 Virginia and Kentucky National Guard soldiers under the command of the Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducted a security mission for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa from November 2021 through September 2022.

At Saturday's ceremony, Youngkin said the nation is strengthened by the soldiers' unparalleled courage and is made safe by their convictions to protect and to serve.

“It's my distinct honor and privilege to stand here today and express that gratitude for your outstanding service,” he said. “Each one of you make the most exceptional contribution, sacrifice and commitment that one can make. You serve thousands of miles away from home, away from your families, away from your loved ones.

"You march boldly into unknown territory, living and serving in settings that oftentimes are unimaginable for the average citizen. Yes, you missed birthdays. And you missed parent-teacher meetings, you missed basketball games, precious time with your parents, your family, spouse, sons, daughters. You did so willingly because when our country called, you answered, we answered that call to defend our freedoms.”

Created in 2005 by then-Governor Mark Warner, the Virginia Governor's National Service Medal recognizes men and women of the Virginia Army and Air National Guard called to active federal duty since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Task Force Red Dragon leaders conducted a transfer of authority ceremony Sept. 19 to officially end their security mission for Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa. The mission was to conduct operations to enhance partner nation capacity, promote regional peace and stability, dissuade conflict and protect U.S. and coalition interests, according to the National Guard.

Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, known as Task Force Wolfhound, assumed responsibility for the mission.

Task Force Red Dragon maintained a presence in Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya. The mission included 24/7 perimeter security of military installations, including manning guard towers and vehicle entry control points to safeguard U.S forces, partner forces and civilian contractors, according to the National Guard.

The task force provided land-side security for multiple U.S. Navy port calls, enabling refueling and refit operations for U.S. ships operating in the vicinity of the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

On Saturday, Youngkin said many people take for granted the sacrifices that members of the military make for raising their right hand and swearing an oath to the commonwealth and to the country.

“But I'm here to tell you directly that we in the Commonwealth of Virginia do not take that for granted,” he said.

Virginia Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephanie Ashwell said sometimes the general public doesn’t understand how often the National Guard actually deploys, which is surprisingly more than active duty.

“They think, ‘Oh, they're from their own state; they shouldn't be deployed,’ but we support active duty and they need us as much as we need them,” she said Saturday. “So we go off into these areas and we support them with security missions. So we provide security for those places and allow the active duty components to be able to do their jobs without being impeded at all.

In Djibouti, Africa, 1,400 soldiers were sent to complete exercises for real-world missions.

“Luckily, within that area of Africa there wasn't really a lot going on,” Ashwell said. “So we were able to train, we were able to prepare if something did happen, how would we support that base there? And how would we support other bases in the surrounding countries?”

Ashwell’s great-uncle was a member of the Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment in 1939 and died at D-Day. Then, 77 years later in November 2021, she departed from Bedford’s National D-Day Memorial for this mission.

She said she felt like she had a guardian angel watching over her that day.

“It was a really crazy moment and something that felt very surreal, just because I've done so much research on him and I've tried to understand every aspect of his life, and to be there in such a sacred place that was meant to honor him and his fellow brothers that passed away at D-Day, it just meant the world to me more than I think most people would feel connected in that way,” she said.

Coming home in September was an adjustment for Ashwell. She said even going to the grocery store caused some anxiety.

“It definitely was a hard adjustment coming back, just because we had so little amount of people with us and we were used to seeing the same faces every day,” she said. “Having to do the things that most people do when they're overseas, like looking over your shoulder, making sure no one's following you that shouldn't be, you know, knowing that people are around you so that you can spot the person who's not normally there that shouldn't be there. And so even though I didn't have to do those things when I was here, it was just natural so it took a bit of an adjustment to come out of that.”

Receiving her medal meant a great deal to Ashwell knowing she is a part of something bigger than herself.

“So many people have received this metal before me and now I get to be a part of those individuals and we're bound together on that,” she said.

Retired Maj. Gen. Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, reminded the soldiers that what they had accomplished was important and he thanked them for their commitment.

“So this is a very special moment. This is recognition is something that’s happening across the commonwealth today and we recognize the importance of this and recognize your contribution and your family’s contribution,” he said. “And with that, we’ve done all that we can to shine a light on your efforts and we cannot be any more proud of you and what you’ve done.”