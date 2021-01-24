In-person learning suspended at Bedford's Stewartsville Elementary

"Unfortunately over the last few days, we have had several cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the school. Although the number of positive cases at this time is low, this has resulted in the quarantining of several staff members due to potential exposure," the post said. In a letter sent home to parents on Jan. 24 the school division said the decision to suspend in-person learning was made in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health and that individuals who were in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been directly informed. According to the letter, curbside meal pickup will be available to families daily from noon to 1 p.m. The hot item on the menu will be served for lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be included.