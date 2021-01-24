In-person learning suspended at Bedford's Stewartsville Elementary

On Sunday Bedford County Public Schools suspended in-person learning at Stewartsville Elementary School for one week due to COVID-19.
According to a post on the school division's Facebook page, in-person learning is suspended from Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29, at a minimum.
"Unfortunately over the last few days, we have had several cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the school. Although the number of positive cases at this time is low, this has resulted in the quarantining of several staff members due to potential exposure," the post said. In a letter sent home to parents on Jan. 24 the school division said the decision to suspend in-person learning was made in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health and that individuals who were in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been directly informed. According to the letter, curbside meal pickup will be available to families daily from noon to 1 p.m. The hot item on the menu will be served for lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be included.
Staff will distribute Chromebooks and classwork from 8 a.m. to noon on Jan. 26 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 27.
On Friday the division's COVID-19 dashboard reported two COVID-19 cases at Stewartsville Elementary School which were traced to transmission outside of the school. On Sunday the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard showed 4,824 COVID-19 cases in the county, 118 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 37 COVID-19 related deaths. Statewide as of Sunday, the state had reported 472,447 cases of COVID-19, 20,712 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 6,078 COVID-19 related deaths.