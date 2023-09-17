GOODE – In its first year, the Olde Dominion Fantasy and Medieval Faire brought an enchanting event to Bedford County with history, fantasy and creativity.

Spearheaded by Sean Morton, a passionate enthusiast of Celtic festivals and Renaissance fairs, event transported attendees to a world of fantasy and adventure at Second Wind Farm in Goode on Saturday and will continue Sunday.

The Olde Dominion Fantasy & Medieval Faire has been a labor of love for Morton and his wife. Inspired by their involvement in various Celtic festivals across the state, they decided to bring their own fair to Central Virginia and began the planning process in December.

“There’s nothing within two and a half, three hours so we really wanted to try to bring something to the area,” he said.

He said Second Wind Farm, known for its annual October spook walk, turned out to be the ideal spot.

On Saturday, the faire brought in 50 vendors from both the Lynchburg area and East Coast offering handmade jewelry, leatherworking, costumes and food.

“Everyone’s asked probably 1,000 times and we do have smoked turkey legs. It’s a novelty thing,” he said.

Virginia’s growing local comic con scene served as inspiration for the event, Morton said. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme of “There and Back Again,” a nod to the beloved works of J.R.R. Tolkien, such as “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

He said the timing is perfect as the event coincides with Bilbo Baggins’ birthday.

A range of activities, including live music, dancing, group feasting, interactive quests and even mini Dungeons and Dragons sessions were featured at Saturday’s event. Blacksmith demonstrations, archery tournaments, ax throwing and old-fashioned candle making provided additional entertainment.

Morton said he hopes the faire will offer attendees a chance to create connections and explore new hobbies.

“It’s escape from reality,” Morton said. “It’s a day where there are no judgments from anybody else. You can dress up however you want. You can be whoever you want for a day. If you want to come out in street clothes, and tennis shoes, we’d love to have you. You want to dress up like fantasy wizard and spell cast, that would be great as well. We’ve got quite the spread of people.”

The event will also be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.