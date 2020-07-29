Increasing Lynchburg-area coronavirus cases, treatment 'sobering' for health sector

In the first two weeks of July, 180 new cases were reported in the area. Since July 16, there have been 414 new cases and counting.

“That’s why we’re a little bit nervous as we continue to see cases rise in the community at a pretty steep rate,” Lewis said. “That means we’re going to see many more hospitalizations in the near future.”

He said nine of LGH’s patients in the ICU were on ventilators Wednesday morning and one was using an ECMO machine, which oxygenates someone’s blood when their lungs are not functioning enough to do so. He added that patient is the first COVID-19 patient to use that machine and “he’s fighting for his life and we’re fighting for it with him.”

When asked about the likely cause of the virus’ accelerated spread, Lewis pointed toward increased social mobility.

“It’s hard to know for sure, but our suspicion is that as our community has been opening up and folks are getting more comfortable with sort of the new reality … I think we in general are being potentially a little bit less mindful about the safety [measures] that we should be doing,” he said.