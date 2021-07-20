Incumbents running unopposed for Rustburg, Brookneal seats in Campbell County

Over the last four years, Hardie said, the board has accomplished a great deal, and he has played a part in that, and taken the lead on several projects, as well.

From moving meeting times from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. — to make them more accessible to working people — to pushing for a new Rustburg Middle School, increasing opportunities to recycle, and moving to a twice-yearly billing structure that will begin in 2022, he said some of the simplest efforts are the most important.

He talked about helping an elderly couple get a mailbox installed at their home, something that had been a major hurdle since they were living in an expansion of an existing house.

"If I can help somebody with a problem that they have and improve their lifestyle, something that may have been worrying them to death ... I love to do that," Hardie said. "That means as much to me as anything.”

In Hardie's role as principal, he is constantly meeting new people, which was a sentiment Watts, who works in real estate, echoed. Watts said he meets new people everyday and has the chance to hear their problems and help make a change. His position on the board of supervisors is an extension of that.