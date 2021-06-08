Incumbents take Republican nominations in Lynchburg area races

Campbell, who is seeking his second term, had 91.6% of the vote in Amherst County and was 71% or much higher in carrying Augusta, Bath and Rockbridge counties and the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista. In a phone interview, he said he is excited to have the GOP’s backing in returning to Richmond and help in the fight to turn the state legislature back over to Republican leadership.

“My campaign was based on my record and that’s where it stayed,” Campbell said, describing his stances as highly conservative, adding he is among the strongest supporters of First and Second Amendment rights.

He was one of three Republican lawmakers removed from committees in January in response to a letter they sent to former Vice President Mike Pence asking him to not accept Virginia’s electoral vote in the 2020 presidential election. Campbell said in a phone interview Tuesday Democrats violated the Constitution with election laws in place and he “just didn’t roll over” in addressing House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn’s decision to remove him from the Courts of Justice committee.

A retired state trooper, he said watching House and Senate Democrats “destroy law enforcement” with regulations the past few years has been the worst experience of his life. “Every day they were attacking law enforcement,” Campbell said.